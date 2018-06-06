You are here

Wed, Jun 06, 2018 - 6:30 PM

ComfortDelGro on Wednesday said it has witnessed an uptick in bookings made through its call centre and phone app in the first five months this year, surpassing numbers in the year-ago period.
ComfortDelGro sees uptick in bookings
COMFORTDELGRO on Wednesday said it has witnessed an uptick in bookings made through its call centre and phone app in the first five months this year, surpassing numbers in the year-ago period. 

COE for bigger cars lowest in eight years
CERTIFICATES of entitlement (COE) finished lower for cars and motorcycles in the latest tender on Wednesday, less than a month from a new emission ruling that could further lower premiums.

DBS prices US$750m subordinated notes due 2028 at 4.52%
DBS Group Holdings has priced US$750 million of 10-year subordinated notes at a coupon of 4.52 per cent under its US$30 billion global medium term note programme, the bank announced on Wednesday. 

Additional judicial manager files writ of summons against Acesian Partners
ACESIAN Partners said after Tuesday trading close that the writ of summons was served on the company and private-owned Acesian Engineering and Active Building Technologies on Monday.

Malaysia draws China link to huge financial scandal
MALAYSIA'S ousted leader has denied wrongdoing over a RM9.4-billion (S$3.2 billion) China-backed pipeline deal after the new government said the project was "highly suspicious" and linked it to a massive financial scandal. 

The STI today

Singapore shares close lower on Wednesday
SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse closed lower on Wednesday, with the key Straits Times Index down 15.35 points, or 0.44 per cent, to finish at 3,467.81.

 

Rescuers save 23 workers trapped in China mine, 11 others dead

North Korea's Kim turns from threats to hugs in diplomatic drive

Australia Q1 GDP growth beats expectations

Australian winemakers urge PM to mend fences with China

Qatar says it wants to join NATO

