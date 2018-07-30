Prices of completed non-landed private homes climbed at a slower pace in June, appreciating 0.7 per cent month-on-month, according to the National University of Singapore's (NUS) flash estimates for its Singapore Residential Price Index (SRPI) released on Monday.

THE slower pace of increase applied to most segments of the market.Excluding small units, prices for apartments in the central region rose 0.4 per cent in June from 2.0 per cent the month before, while those outside the central region rose 0.8 per cent from 1.4 per cent in May.

UOB teams up with 7 car dealerships, Carousell to launch car financing service

UOB has teamed up with a consortium of seven car distributors and online retail platform Carousell to offer a digital car-financing service for more than 11 car brands, which could see the loan approval period for a car purchase reduced from three days to just 15 minutes.

Fragrant Gardens at Upper Paya Lebar on en bloc sale for S$65m

THIS translates to a land rate of approximately S$1,204 per square foor per plot ratio (psf ppr), said marketing agent Knight Frank.

CPF withdrawals via PayNow hit S$40m since launch in March: OCBC

CLOSE to 4,000 CPF withdrawals totalling some S$40 million have been made via PayNow by CPF members aged 55 and above since the service was launched in March this year, an indication that older Singaporeans are willing to try e-payments.

China Environment to receive S$1.2m as settlement of suit against ex-chairman

THE terms include full and final settlement of all claims between the parties, not only in relation to the suit, but also all issues outstanding and that may arise in the future, said China Environment, an industrial waste gas treatment company.

E-commerce startup Synagie prices IPO at S$0.27 to raise net proceeds of S$9.8m

THE IPO comprises a placement tranche of 39.2 million shares and a public offer of 3.8 million shares.

Singapore's offshore industry recovering, but no return to glory days

THE industry, along with a top-class finance sector, has been a key pillar of Singapore's economic transformation into a first world economy since independence from British colonial rule in 1965 and a source of national pride

Singapore shares close 0.54% down on Monday

SINGAPORE stocks finished 0.5 per cent lower on Monday, with the Straits Times Index losing 17.83 points to end at 3,307.15.