Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Mon, Jul 30, 2018 - 6:30 PM

Prices of completed non-landed private homes climbed at a slower pace in June, appreciating 0.7 per cent month-on-month, according to the National University of Singapore's (NUS) flash estimates for its Singapore Residential Price Index (SRPI) released on Monday.
Completed condo prices gain at slower 0.7% pace in June: NUS index
THE slower pace of increase applied to most segments of the market.Excluding small units, prices for apartments in the central region rose 0.4 per cent in June from 2.0 per cent the month before, while those outside the central region rose 0.8 per cent from 1.4 per cent in May. 

UOB teams up with 7 car dealerships, Carousell to launch car financing service
UOB has teamed up with a consortium of seven car distributors and online retail platform Carousell to offer a digital car-financing service for more than 11 car brands, which could see the loan approval period for a car purchase reduced from three days to just 15 minutes. 

Fragrant Gardens at Upper Paya Lebar on en bloc sale for S$65m
THIS translates to a land rate of approximately S$1,204 per square foor per plot ratio (psf ppr), said marketing agent Knight Frank. 

CPF withdrawals via PayNow hit S$40m since launch in March: OCBC
CLOSE to 4,000 CPF withdrawals totalling some S$40 million have been made via PayNow by CPF members aged 55 and above since the service was launched in March this year, an indication that older Singaporeans are willing to try e-payments. 

China Environment to receive S$1.2m as settlement of suit against ex-chairman
THE terms include full and final settlement of all claims between the parties, not only in relation to the suit, but also all issues outstanding and that may arise in the future, said China Environment, an industrial waste gas treatment company.

E-commerce startup Synagie prices IPO at S$0.27 to raise net proceeds of S$9.8m
THE IPO comprises a placement tranche of 39.2 million shares and a public offer of 3.8 million shares.

Singapore's offshore industry recovering, but no return to glory days
THE industry, along with a top-class finance sector, has been a key pillar of Singapore's economic transformation into a first world economy since independence from British colonial rule in 1965 and a source of national pride

Singapore shares close 0.54% down on Monday
SINGAPORE stocks finished 0.5 per cent lower on Monday, with the Straits Times Index losing 17.83 points to end at 3,307.15. 

 

CPF withdrawals via PayNow hit S$40m since launch in March: OCBC

India eyeing single regulator for e-commerce sector

Malaysia may place curbs on car imports as it reviews national automotive policy: Mahathir

China offers to open discussions on post-Brexit trade deal: UK minister

New national centre to help local companies develop in-house trainers

Fighting for justice in South Korea, where truth can be a crime

