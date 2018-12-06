You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, Dec 06, 2018 - 6:30 PM

doc732qcqfoj911lsjzzjfh_doc6ueaixd2j9yex1403l4.jpg
THE government has decided to moderate the total supply of private residential units for the first-half 2019 Government Land Sales (GLS) Programme, citing the significant growth in pipeline supply while demand has started to moderate following the introduction of the July property cooling measures.
SPH

Stories you might have missed

MND cuts private housing supply for H1 2019 Government Land Sales Programme by about 20%

THE government has decided to moderate the total supply of private residential units for the first-half 2019 Government Land Sales (GLS) Programme, citing the significant growth in pipeline supply while demand has started to moderate following the introduction of the July property cooling measures.

 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

 

Singapore regulators won't let Noble re-list, citing potentially inflated assets

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX Regco) have decided not to allow Noble Group (NGL) to transfer its listing status to New Noble as part of NGL’s proposed restructuring, they said in a joint statement on Thursday. 

Solar power startup SolarHome raises US$10m debt from crowdfunding, investors

THE debt comes from a group of international investors that include Crowdcredit, a cross-border crowdfunding platform based in Japan, and Trine, a Sweden-based crowdfunding platform for off-grid solar.

Paktor parent raises fresh US$25m, with Temasek-linked Pavilion Capital among investors

THE cash injection from the latest fundraising will go towards technical upgrades and new features for M17's live content-streaming platform.

Firms in Singapore delay investment, tweak supply chains in face of trade war: AmCham poll

IN the face of trade tensions between the United States and China, members of the American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore are delaying or cancelling investment plans, looking to other markets, and adjusting supply chains.

The STI Today

Singapore shares close lower as Huawei CFO arrest dents sentiment

SINGAPORE shares closed lower on Thursday as the arrest of Huawei Technologies' chief financial officer for alleged violations of US sanctions on Iran threatened to send already fragile relations between Washington and Beijing further south.

 

Government & Economy

Eurozone surge boosts German industrial orders in October

Firms in Singapore delay investment, tweak supply chains in face of trade war: AmCham poll

US rapper denies wrongdoing in alleged effort to stop 1MDB corruption probe

Ageing Japan: Neighbouring suburbs face divergent futures as one greys, one grows

WTO chief warns of economic danger of trade war

China hails Trump-Xi summit, but offers no new details

Editor's Choice

BT_20181206_ABINNO_3636178.jpg
Dec 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore sprouts innovation centres

BP_Francis Koh_061218_3.jpg
Dec 6, 2018
Real Estate

Builders venture abroad for new income streams, to diversify

BT_20181206_UWDTF6_3636274.jpg
Dec 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

BreadTalk enters Europe with Din Tai Fung's London flagship

Most Read

1 Your name on a Coke bottle spells money for Big Data
2 Singapore shares end lower on Wednesday
3 SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up
4 KKR pays up to S$500m for 'significant stake' in OSIM owner V3
5 Kimly's exec chairman, exec director arrested by CAD, released on bail

Must Read

Dec 6, 2018
Real Estate

MND cuts private housing supply for H1 2019 Government Land Sales Programme by about 20%

Dec 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore regulators won't let Noble re-list, citing potentially inflated assets

Dec 6, 2018
Garage

Solar power startup SolarHome raises US$10m debt from crowdfunding, investors

Dec 6, 2018
Garage

Paktor parent raises fresh US$25m, with Temasek-linked Pavilion Capital among investors

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening