THE government has decided to moderate the total supply of private residential units for the first-half 2019 Government Land Sales (GLS) Programme, citing the significant growth in pipeline supply while demand has started to moderate following the introduction of the July property cooling measures.

MND cuts private housing supply for H1 2019 Government Land Sales Programme by about 20%

Singapore regulators won't let Noble re-list, citing potentially inflated assets

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX Regco) have decided not to allow Noble Group (NGL) to transfer its listing status to New Noble as part of NGL’s proposed restructuring, they said in a joint statement on Thursday.

Solar power startup SolarHome raises US$10m debt from crowdfunding, investors

THE debt comes from a group of international investors that include Crowdcredit, a cross-border crowdfunding platform based in Japan, and Trine, a Sweden-based crowdfunding platform for off-grid solar.

Paktor parent raises fresh US$25m, with Temasek-linked Pavilion Capital among investors

THE cash injection from the latest fundraising will go towards technical upgrades and new features for M17's live content-streaming platform.

Firms in Singapore delay investment, tweak supply chains in face of trade war: AmCham poll

IN the face of trade tensions between the United States and China, members of the American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore are delaying or cancelling investment plans, looking to other markets, and adjusting supply chains.

Singapore shares close lower as Huawei CFO arrest dents sentiment

SINGAPORE shares closed lower on Thursday as the arrest of Huawei Technologies' chief financial officer for alleged violations of US sanctions on Iran threatened to send already fragile relations between Washington and Beijing further south.