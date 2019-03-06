You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Mar 06, 2019 - 6:30 PM

doc74cz9votxc01go4ntoix_doc73agb0gbcjbyvrvhmr0.jpg
RIDE-HAILING firm Grab has secured US$1.46 billion of fresh funding from the SoftBank Vision Fund, bringing the total investment in its latest financing round to over US$4.5 billion.
REUTERS

Stories you might have missed

Grab secures US$1.46b investment from SoftBank Vision Fund; eyes growth in Indonesia

RIDE-HAILING firm Grab has secured US$1.46 billion of fresh funding from the SoftBank Vision Fund, bringing the total investment in its latest financing round to over US$4.5 billion.

 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

 

MAS sets up technology group, makes senior management changes

THE new group will comprise MAS' existing data analytics group, its information technology department, as well as its technology & cyber risk supervision department.

COE prices end mostly higher

CAR dealers point to the return of parallel importers and private-hire players for the car premiums trekking northwards.

ESR-Reit secures S$155m loan facility; files proofs of claim against Hyflux

IT will comprise two tranches: a S$75 million term loan facility maturing 36 months from March 4, 2019, and a S$80 million term loan facility maturing in 48 months. 

Worker outcomes tied to grant funding need not be wage increases: Koh Poh Koon

SENIOR Minister of State for Trade and Industry Koh Poh Koon reassured companies that Enterprise Singapore "will take a flexible approach on a one-to-one basis to understand the companies' needs and to help them scope the kind of workers' outcomes that will be relevant for them".

The STI today

Singapore shares close 0.35% lower on lack of market cues

THE lack of market catalysts on Wednesday meant that Singapore's Straits Times Index (STI) was, for the most part, static, before some profit-taking activity in the last half-hour of the session sent the benchmark index slipping to close at 3,222.84, down 11.23 points or 0.35 per cent. 

Government & Economy

Industry experts agree SMEs stand to gain from Budget 2019

Hong Kong activist wins appeal over fish sandwich 'attack'

MAS sets up technology group, makes senior management changes

France tries to set trend with internet tax bill

Italy plans to join China's Belt and Road Initiative: FT

South Korea court grants bail for ex-president Lee

Editor's Choice

BT_20190306_ANGEVOTE6_8IL65_3714905.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Stocks

Shareholder e-voting on agenda as Singapore trials blockchain-based system

file73uhrh8dqmfl41kzi5y.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Government, unions and employers agree to raise retirement, re-employment age

file6ubaxxsouli1kg747i3z.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB to take over Tuaspring plant if latter's defaults not resolved

Most Read

1 Power grab in Singapore's electricity market could spur consolidation
2 Thinking of flouting rules on hiring foreigners? Watch out
3 UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore
4 Wife, teenage stepsons, maid charged in murder of Cradle Fund CEO who was early investor in Grab
5 PUB issues default notice to Tuaspring over failure to fulfil 'contractual obligations'

Must Read

grab edited.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Garage

Grab secures US$1.46b investment from SoftBank Vision Fund; eyes growth in Indonesia

Mar 6, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS sets up technology group, makes senior management changes

doc74cype584s717cnu8dzg_doc6ux8btt7c49f4hzfhbb.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Transport

COE prices end mostly higher

Mar 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Worker outcomes tied to grant funding need not be wage increases: Koh Poh Koon

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening