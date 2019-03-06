RIDE-HAILING firm Grab has secured US$1.46 billion of fresh funding from the SoftBank Vision Fund, bringing the total investment in its latest financing round to over US$4.5 billion.

Stories you might have missed

Grab secures US$1.46b investment from SoftBank Vision Fund; eyes growth in Indonesia

RIDE-HAILING firm Grab has secured US$1.46 billion of fresh funding from the SoftBank Vision Fund, bringing the total investment in its latest financing round to over US$4.5 billion.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

MAS sets up technology group, makes senior management changes

THE new group will comprise MAS' existing data analytics group, its information technology department, as well as its technology & cyber risk supervision department.

COE prices end mostly higher

CAR dealers point to the return of parallel importers and private-hire players for the car premiums trekking northwards.

ESR-Reit secures S$155m loan facility; files proofs of claim against Hyflux

IT will comprise two tranches: a S$75 million term loan facility maturing 36 months from March 4, 2019, and a S$80 million term loan facility maturing in 48 months.

Worker outcomes tied to grant funding need not be wage increases: Koh Poh Koon

SENIOR Minister of State for Trade and Industry Koh Poh Koon reassured companies that Enterprise Singapore "will take a flexible approach on a one-to-one basis to understand the companies' needs and to help them scope the kind of workers' outcomes that will be relevant for them".

The STI today

Singapore shares close 0.35% lower on lack of market cues

THE lack of market catalysts on Wednesday meant that Singapore's Straits Times Index (STI) was, for the most part, static, before some profit-taking activity in the last half-hour of the session sent the benchmark index slipping to close at 3,222.84, down 11.23 points or 0.35 per cent.