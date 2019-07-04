You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, Jul 04, 2019 - 6:30 PM

THE total applied amounts for SSBs during May and June were S$274.5 million and S$275.4 million respectively, down from more than S$400 million previously in February, March and April.
SPH

Fixed deposits beat out Singapore Savings Bonds

Tharman on shortlist as Lagarde departure stirs succession speculation at IMF

AMONG the names that have emerged on early shortlists are Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who was the chairman of the International Monetary and Financial Committee; Agustín Carstens, a former deputy managing director of the monetary fund; and Mohamed El-Erian, the former chief executive of Pimco.

Singapore's EDBI invests in US-based satellite imaging firm

PLANET, a US-based satellite imaging company that operates the world’s largest fleet of earth observation satellites, has bagged an undisclosed investment from EDBI - the investment arm of the Singapore Economic Development Board, for its Series D round.

Singapore loses top spot to Switzerland as best place for expats: HSBC survey

ACCORDING to the latest edition of HSBC's annual survey, quality of life, highly competitive salaries and stunning surroundings for Switzerland pushed it to the top from eighth place last year.

Rich Capital: S$2m advance payment guarantee from associate on hold

CATALIST-LISTED Rich Capital said the S$2 million advance payment guarantee from Rich-Link Construction (RLC) has been put on hold pending "new developments" within RLC, which is working on a solution to repay the amount owed. 

Fewer HDB resale flats sold in June, while prices inched up 0.1%

FLASH estimates from real estate portal SRX released on Thursday revealed that 1,895 HDB resale flats changed hands in June, an 8.7 per cent decrease from the 2,076 units in May.

The STI today

Singapore shares eke out 0.1% gain on Thursday

THE Straits Times Index (STI) finished 4.45 points or 0.1 per cent higher at 3,372.25. 

 

Government & Economy

'Victims and perpetrators': Rehabilitating Indonesia's child bombers

China says African swine fever outbreaks slowing

Dormitory operator, director charged with housing workers in poor living conditions

Malaysia's May exports rise 2.5% y-o-y, below forecast

Tornado hits northeast China as more 'extreme' weather strikes

Editor's Choice

Jul 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand eyes positive re-rating for enlarged Ascott Reit-BT

Jul 4, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore a capital-raising hotspot for European banks

Jul 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

SembMarine hit by renewed fears over scandal fallout

Must Read

Jul 4, 2019
Banking & Finance

Fixed deposits beat out Singapore Savings Bonds

Jul 4, 2019
Banking & Finance

Tharman on shortlist as Lagarde departure stirs succession speculation at IMF

Jul 4, 2019
Garage

Singapore's EDBI invests in US-based satellite imaging firm

Jul 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore loses top spot to Switzerland as best place for expats: HSBC survey

