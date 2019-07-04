THE total applied amounts for SSBs during May and June were S$274.5 million and S$275.4 million respectively, down from more than S$400 million previously in February, March and April.

Stories you might have missed

Fixed deposits beat out Singapore Savings Bonds

THE total applied amounts for SSBs during May and June were S$274.5 million and S$275.4 million respectively, down from more than S$400 million previously in February, March and April.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Tharman on shortlist as Lagarde departure stirs succession speculation at IMF

AMONG the names that have emerged on early shortlists are Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who was the chairman of the International Monetary and Financial Committee; Agustín Carstens, a former deputy managing director of the monetary fund; and Mohamed El-Erian, the former chief executive of Pimco.

Singapore's EDBI invests in US-based satellite imaging firm

PLANET, a US-based satellite imaging company that operates the world’s largest fleet of earth observation satellites, has bagged an undisclosed investment from EDBI - the investment arm of the Singapore Economic Development Board, for its Series D round.

Singapore loses top spot to Switzerland as best place for expats: HSBC survey

ACCORDING to the latest edition of HSBC's annual survey, quality of life, highly competitive salaries and stunning surroundings for Switzerland pushed it to the top from eighth place last year.

Rich Capital: S$2m advance payment guarantee from associate on hold

CATALIST-LISTED Rich Capital said the S$2 million advance payment guarantee from Rich-Link Construction (RLC) has been put on hold pending "new developments" within RLC, which is working on a solution to repay the amount owed.

Fewer HDB resale flats sold in June, while prices inched up 0.1%

FLASH estimates from real estate portal SRX released on Thursday revealed that 1,895 HDB resale flats changed hands in June, an 8.7 per cent decrease from the 2,076 units in May.

The STI today

Singapore shares eke out 0.1% gain on Thursday

THE Straits Times Index (STI) finished 4.45 points or 0.1 per cent higher at 3,372.25.