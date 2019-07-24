Creditor files court application to place Epicentre under judicial management

CATALIST-LISTED Epicentre Holdings on Tuesday said a creditor has applied for the company to be placed under judicial management.

M1 and SUTD to jointly develop 5G robotics technology

TELCO M1 Limited and the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) are collaborating to deep dive into the development of 5G technologies for advanced robotics systems.

Law firm Clyde & Co adds new partners Jon Howes, Sean Hardy to regional construction team

CLYDE & Co has made two key partner hires to its South-east Asia construction team based in Singapore, the global law firm told The Business Times. Jonathan Howes will be joint head of Asia-Pacific infrastructure, while Sean Hardy will be a partner of Clyde & Co Clasis Singapore. The Singapore office operates through a joint law venture with Clasis LLC.

Skills Framework for Design to guide firms, workers beyond design sector

REQUIRED skills and salary information for design-related job roles are laid out in a new government publication, meant for workers and employers both within and outside the design industry.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

Singapore stocks dip 0.1% as growth worries linger

THE Singapore stock market rose on Wednesday morning, tracking Wall Street gains amid renewed US-China trade talks. But declines later in the day suggested other worries may be weighing on investors' minds instead.