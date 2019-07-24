You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Creditor files court application to place Epicentre under judicial management
CATALIST-LISTED Epicentre Holdings on Tuesday said a creditor has applied for the company to be placed under judicial management.
M1 and SUTD to jointly develop 5G robotics technology
TELCO M1 Limited and the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) are collaborating to deep dive into the development of 5G technologies for advanced robotics systems.
Law firm Clyde & Co adds new partners Jon Howes, Sean Hardy to regional construction team
CLYDE & Co has made two key partner hires to its South-east Asia construction team based in Singapore, the global law firm told The Business Times. Jonathan Howes will be joint head of Asia-Pacific infrastructure, while Sean Hardy will be a partner of Clyde & Co Clasis Singapore. The Singapore office operates through a joint law venture with Clasis LLC.
Skills Framework for Design to guide firms, workers beyond design sector
REQUIRED skills and salary information for design-related job roles are laid out in a new government publication, meant for workers and employers both within and outside the design industry.
Corporate earnings
- Yoma Strategic Q1 loss widens to US$13.3m on lower real estate revenue, higher expenses
- MTQ back in the black with S$767,000 Q1 profit
- Citic Envirotech posts 66% drop in Q2 net profit to S$14.7m
The STI today
Singapore stocks dip 0.1% as growth worries linger
THE Singapore stock market rose on Wednesday morning, tracking Wall Street gains amid renewed US-China trade talks. But declines later in the day suggested other worries may be weighing on investors' minds instead.