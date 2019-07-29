You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Jul 29, 2019

GROCERY delivery startup honestbee has appointed Ong Lay Ann, non-executive director of a unit of Singapore Exchange-listed ISDN Holdings, as its new chief executive with effect from July 15.
GROCERY delivery startup honestbee has appointed Ong Lay Ann, non-executive director of a unit of Singapore Exchange-listed ISDN Holdings, as its new chief executive with effect from July 15.

 

Singapore must step up to global competition for talent: Chan Chun Sing

CITING Hong Kong's Technology Talent Admission Scheme to attract STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) talent, and France's revamped French Tech Visa that makes it easier for startups to get skilled manpower, Mr Chan added: "We will need to step up to the competition."

Signing of UN mediation treaty named after Singapore to see over 50 nations gather in city-state

THE treaty will provide cross-border enforcement for mediated settlement agreements, adding teeth to a negotiation process that normally results in agreements that are difficult to enforce once the parties return to their respective countries.

EU to strip 5 countries, including Singapore, of some market access rights, says FT

THE European Commission will deem that Canada, Brazil, Singapore, Argentina and Australia do not regulate credit ratings agencies with the same rigour as the EU, the Financial Times reports citing a document. 

ONE Championship makes opening moves in e-sports arena

AFTER years of running mixed martial arts events, Temasek Holdings-backed ONE Championship is now sinking its teeth into the lucrative e-sports space with its first planned events for the 2019-2020 season, helmed by newly appointed ONE Esports chief executive Carlos Alimurung.

Grab to invest US$2 billion in Indonesia through SoftBank capital over next five years

THE initiative was announced following a meeting in Jakarta on Monday between Indonesian President Joko Widodo; Masayoshi Son, chairman and chief executive officer of SoftBank Group; Anthony Tan, chief executive of Grab; and Ridzki Kramadibrata, president of Grab Indonesia.

Singapore shares drop 0.5% on Monday on weak regional sentiment

SINGAPORE'S Straits Times Index (STI) ended the Monday session at 3,346.39, down 17.4 points or 0.5 per cent.

 

