Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Fri, Aug 02, 2019 - 6:39 PM

The startup has also laid off 38 employees in Singapore this week, in roles including operations and warehousing in its supermarket habitat, as well as at its headquarters.
SPH

honestbee applies for debt moratorium to pare down over US$180m debt

THE startup has also laid off 38 employees in Singapore this week, in roles including operations and warehousing in its supermarket habitat, as well as at its headquarters.

 

Government to roll out new tools, tech measures to prevent bogus SkillsFuture claims

THIS follows the formation of an Inter-Agency Process Review Task Force set up last year in response to a series of offences that involved S$40 million worth of fraudulent claims being paid out by SSG. 

Singapore banks get updated guide for safe use of cloud services

THE Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS) said the updated guide represents a "substantial revision" from its first publication in June 2016 as it takes into account technological advancements and the evolution of market practices.

Belmont Road GCB up for sale again with lower S$40.8m guide price

THE freehold property was first put up for sale via an auction held on July 23 at Amara Singapore hotel, with a S$42 million guide price.

USP gets SGX nod to hold fiscal 2019 AGM by Sept 30

THE group had on July 18 applied for a two-month extension to compile additional information for its auditor’s audit report for the financial year ended March 31.

Singapore shares slide 0.9% after new round of US trade tariffs

THE Straits Times Index (STI) finished down 0.93 per cent or 30.64 points to 3,261.11, hitting its lowest level since June 18.

 

 

Aug 2, 2019
Reits, trusts improve governance, but some lapses draw regulator's ire

Aug 2, 2019
STB chief aims to grow, anchor Mice events for the long haul

Aug 2, 2019
Affirma Capital eyes Singapore buyout opportunities

Aug 2, 2019
honestbee seeks court protection for over US$180m of debt; lays off 38 staff

Aug 2, 2019
OCBC profit for Q2 up 1% to S$1.2b; H1 dividend raised to 25 S cents per share

Aug 2, 2019
UOB Q2 profit up 8% to S$1.17b, raises interim dividend to 55 S cents

Aug 2, 2019
KPMG to give 20% pay bump to auditors for chartered accountant qualification

