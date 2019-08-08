You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, Aug 08, 2019 - 6:30 PM

doc76klqem584nsa90czj_doc6yv8g1dfxbqf8purk5a.jpg
Singapore's retail sales fell by 8.9 per cent in June - steeper than the 3.7 per cent drop forecast by economists.
SPH

Stories you might have missed

Singapore retail sales dive in June, marking 5th straight month of decline

SINGAPORE’S retail sales fell by 8.9 per cent in June – steeper than the 3.7 per cent drop forecast by economists.

 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

 

Boon Keng 5-room flat sells for record S$1.2m in July

THE 39th-floor unit at City View@ Boon Keng went for S$1,205,000 - S$5,000 more than the previous record for a HDB resale set by a five-room flat in Boon Tiong Road, Tiong Bahru, in April.

South Korea fintech startup Viva Republica raises US$64m in funding round

THE latest injection of funds will bring the total amount raised by the company to date to about US$250 million, Viva Republica announced in a press statement on Thursday. 

Yangzijiang calls for trading halt after shares plummet 20% on heavy volume

THE counter had fallen 20 per cent or 26 Singapore cents to S$1.04 with some 83.7 million shares traded as at 11.30am, making YZJ the most heavily traded security on the Singapore bourse.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

Singapore shares fall 0.5% on cautious sentiment, weaker earnings

THE Straits Times Index began the day in the red and eventually closed down 0.49 per cent or 15.75 points at 3,168.94. 

 

Government & Economy

More Hong Kong protests planned as US raises travel warning

European Union poised for another tussle on key portfolios

South Korea holds off plan to drop Japan from 'white list': trade ministry officials

Singapore retail sales dive in June, marking 5th straight month of decline

Philippine central bank poised to cut rates as Q2 GDP growth slows

China comes to the rescue of Venezuela’s run-down oil refineries

Editor's Choice

nz_sgx_080884.jpg
Aug 8, 2019
Stocks

SGX RegCo: More oversight to boost market confidence

BT_20190808_CCGOVTECH_3858067.jpg
Aug 8, 2019
Government & Economy

For GovTech, it's about engineering technology for the people

nz_capitaland_070825.jpg
Aug 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand banks on divestment discipline to pounce on good opportunities

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190313_ABSINGTEL13_3722071.jpg
Aug 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel Q1 profit hits 16-year low on Airtel losses, higher costs

Aug 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang calls for trading halt after shares plummet 20% on heavy volume

Aug 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales dive in June, marking 5th straight month of decline

nz_boonkeng_080819.jpg
Aug 8, 2019
Real Estate

Boon Keng 5-room flat sells for record S$1.2m in July, but HDB resale prices dip 0.2%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly