Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Stories you might have missed
Singapore retail sales dive in June, marking 5th straight month of decline
SINGAPORE’S retail sales fell by 8.9 per cent in June – steeper than the 3.7 per cent drop forecast by economists.
Boon Keng 5-room flat sells for record S$1.2m in July
THE 39th-floor unit at City View@ Boon Keng went for S$1,205,000 - S$5,000 more than the previous record for a HDB resale set by a five-room flat in Boon Tiong Road, Tiong Bahru, in April.
South Korea fintech startup Viva Republica raises US$64m in funding round
THE latest injection of funds will bring the total amount raised by the company to date to about US$250 million, Viva Republica announced in a press statement on Thursday.
Yangzijiang calls for trading halt after shares plummet 20% on heavy volume
THE counter had fallen 20 per cent or 26 Singapore cents to S$1.04 with some 83.7 million shares traded as at 11.30am, making YZJ the most heavily traded security on the Singapore bourse.
Corporate earnings
- Singtel Q1 profit tumbles 35% on Airtel losses, higher costs
- ISEC Healthcare Q2 profit dives 48% on absence of doctor, fewer patient visits
- CDL posts 26% slide in Q2 earnings to S$162.4m
- Cromwell E-Reit posts flat DPU of 1.02 euro cents for Q2
- AEM Holdings Q2 profit climbs 65.4% on sales growth
The STI today
Singapore shares fall 0.5% on cautious sentiment, weaker earnings
THE Straits Times Index began the day in the red and eventually closed down 0.49 per cent or 15.75 points at 3,168.94.