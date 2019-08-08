Singapore's retail sales fell by 8.9 per cent in June - steeper than the 3.7 per cent drop forecast by economists.

Singapore retail sales dive in June, marking 5th straight month of decline

Boon Keng 5-room flat sells for record S$1.2m in July

THE 39th-floor unit at City View@ Boon Keng went for S$1,205,000 - S$5,000 more than the previous record for a HDB resale set by a five-room flat in Boon Tiong Road, Tiong Bahru, in April.

South Korea fintech startup Viva Republica raises US$64m in funding round

THE latest injection of funds will bring the total amount raised by the company to date to about US$250 million, Viva Republica announced in a press statement on Thursday.

Yangzijiang calls for trading halt after shares plummet 20% on heavy volume

THE counter had fallen 20 per cent or 26 Singapore cents to S$1.04 with some 83.7 million shares traded as at 11.30am, making YZJ the most heavily traded security on the Singapore bourse.

Singapore shares fall 0.5% on cautious sentiment, weaker earnings

THE Straits Times Index began the day in the red and eventually closed down 0.49 per cent or 15.75 points at 3,168.94.