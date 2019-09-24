SINGAPORE is vulnerable to uncertainties in the global environment and its buffer against present headwinds are companies and workers' capabilities, which will enable it to ride the eventual upturn, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat on Tuesday.

Grab contributes US$5.8b to South-east Asia economy in a year

GRAB contributed US$​5.8 billion to South-east Asia's economy in the 12 months leading up to March 2019, through driver, delivery, merchant and agent incomes and sales generated through its platform and ​Grab unit Kudo.

Bishan Park Condo up for collective sale with S$680m-S$688m guide price

THE owners stand to receive sales proceeds ranging from S$1.9 million to S$2.3 million for each unit from the en bloc sale.

Singapore facing 'acute' shortage of fintech talent: poll

SOME 94 per cent of respondents here said that the city-state is facing a talent shortage, and 64 per cent of employers said they have difficulties hiring fintech talent, according to its Fintech Employment 2019 report.

Only half of Singaporeans feel fulfilled in life with finances seen as biggest obstacle: survey

THE survey evaluates the overall journey towards a better life among Singaporeans, taking into account three components: realisation, empowerment, and achievement.

Singapore shares rise 0.4% on Tuesday amid cautious optimism

THE Straits Times Index gained 0.39 per cent or 12.22 points to close at 3,155.46, in line with most Asian markets.