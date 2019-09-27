The government is watching closely how the economy will pan out by the end of the year, and stands ready to take action when needed, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat on Friday.

Stories you might have missed

Singapore government ready to take action amid economic downturn: Heng

THE government is watching closely how the economy will pan out by the end of the year, and stands ready to take action when needed, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat on Friday.

Mapletree Commercial Trust to buy S$1.55b business park from sponsor

IF completed, this could count as one of the largest acquisitions by a Singapore real estate investment trust (S-Reit) this year.

Utico seeks Hyflux confirmation debt moratorium will be 'without prejudice'

POTENTIAL white knight Utico said it supports a further extension of Hyflux's debt moratorium – as long as the troubled water treatment firm can confirm there will be no "value leakage", and that an extension will not be prejudicial against Hyflux's creditors and perpetual and preference (PNP) shareholders.

DBS ranked with Amazon, Netflix for top 10 business transformations of decade: Harvard Business Review

THE study, conducted by strategy consulting firm Innosight, involved the screening of all companies in the S&P 500 and Global 2000 using three lenses: new growth, repositioning the core and financials.

Singaporeans are 2nd-most anxious about future impact of tech on jobs in PwC survey

TWO in five Singaporeans (18 per cent) are concerned about how technology will affect their jobs, with over half (54 per cent) thinking it is likely their roles will be made obsolete or significantly changed by automation over the next 10 years

The STI today

Singapore shares end flat on Friday, down 1.1% on the week

THE local bourse closed on Friday not much different than when it started - just 0.01 per cent or 0.18 points lower at 3,125.63.