Completed in 1994, Bugis Junction Towers is a 15-storey Grade A office building with about a 70-year lease remaining and close to 250,000 square feet of net lettable area. It has 100 per cent committed occupancy and a long weighted average lease expiry of 6.2 years as at June 30, 2019.

Keppel Reit sells Bugis Junction Towers for S$547.5m, S$388m above purchase price

Keppel Reit has sold Bugis Junction Towers to Village Prop Pte Ltd for S$547.5 million or S$2,200 per square foot, S$388 million more than the S$159.5 million the property was acquired for in 2006.

CapitaLand aims to more than double AUM in India to S$7b by 2024

Citing India as one of the group's key markets, mainboard-listed property heavyweight CapitaLand on Tuesday said it plans to more than double its assets under management (AUM) in the country to S$7 billion by 2024, from S$3.3 billion currently.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Singapore private home prices up 0.9 % in Q3: URA flash data

Private home prices in Singapore have risen for the second consecutive quarter, based on the latest official flash estimate. The Urban Redevelopment Authority's (URA) flash estimate for the third quarter of 2019 shows that its overall price index for private homes rose 0.9 per cent over the preceding quarter.

DBS partners taxman to digitise S$4.6b stamp duty collection in Singapore

The Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras) collected S$4.6 billion from stamp duties - a tax levied on property transactions - in fiscal 2019 for the year ended March 31, 2019, but with most taxpayers paying for their stamp duties using cheques. DBS on Tuesday said it will work with the taxman to smoothen the payments process by taking the process digital.

Singapore businesses adjust to 'new normal' of sustained cyberattacks: poll

Singapore businesses are adjusting to a "new normal" of sustained and sophisticated cyberattacks, according to a cyberthreat report that surveyed 252 C-suite technology executives.

Boustead Projects JV to buy IBM's Tampines technology park property for S$77.4m

Boustead Projects Limited's 51 per cent-owned JV company, BP-TPM LLP, is buying IBM’s manufacturing facility in Tampines for S$77.4 million. Completed in 2010, the three-storey light industrial building has a gross floor area of 430,999 square feet.

The STI Today

Singapore shares gain 0.8% after US capital control fears ease

Singapore equities posted one of the region's best showings in a low-liquidity session on Tuesday after Washington eased fears over reports that the Trump administration is planning to institute capital controls on China.