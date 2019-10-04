New co-chief executive officers Artie Minson and Sebastian Gunningham and co-founder Miguel McKelvey said the cuts will be handled as "humanely" as possible.

Stories you might have missed

IN a meeting with employees, new co-chief executive officers Artie Minson and Sebastian Gunningham and co-founder Miguel McKelvey said the cuts will be handled as "humanely" as possible.

DBS must bulk up or lose fintech turf in South-east Asia

ALTHOUGH DBS is the most aggressive of Singapore's three homegrown banks, bigger international rivals are capturing prime deals in its backyard and the No 1 challenger is Citigroup Inc.

Court says SMI entitled to countersue Hyflux for S$39m in escrow; full trial required to resolve dispute

THIS comes after the failed S$530 million rescue plan with Salim-Medco consortium SMI was aborted on April 4. Both Hyflux and SMI are now suing each other to claim a S$38.9 million deposit by SMI in an escrow account.

Trendlines: Proposed rights issue at 19.3% premium a better gauge of its value

CATALIST-LISTED startup incubator The Trendlines Group on Friday said that its current market price "does not properly reflect the company's value", and that its proposed rights issue priced at a 19.3 per cent premium to the counter's last trading price of 8.8 Singapore cents on Sept 26 would be a better gauge of the company's value.

SGX rejects Renaissance's revised application for new share subscription

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) has rejected Renaissance United's reworked application to issue shares at a revised S$0.0011 per share price that would have netted the firm about S$1.4 million.

