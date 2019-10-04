You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Fri, Oct 04, 2019 - 6:48 PM

doc77dwo1re5r6lu73iwb_doc77dl2d17awk19zpnher4.jpg
New co-chief executive officers Artie Minson and Sebastian Gunningham and co-founder Miguel McKelvey said the cuts will be handled as "humanely" as possible.
REUTERS

WeWork bosses tell employees job cuts are coming this month

DBS must bulk up or lose fintech turf in South-east Asia

ALTHOUGH DBS is the most aggressive of Singapore's three homegrown banks, bigger international rivals are capturing prime deals in its backyard and the No 1 challenger is Citigroup Inc.

Court says SMI entitled to countersue Hyflux for S$39m in escrow; full trial required to resolve dispute

THIS comes after the failed S$530 million rescue plan with Salim-Medco consortium SMI was aborted on April 4. Both Hyflux and SMI are now suing each other to claim a S$38.9 million deposit by SMI in an escrow account.

Trendlines: Proposed rights issue at 19.3% premium a better gauge of its value

CATALIST-LISTED startup incubator The Trendlines Group on Friday said that its current market price "does not properly reflect the company's value", and that its proposed rights issue priced at a 19.3 per cent premium to the counter's last trading price of 8.8 Singapore cents on Sept 26 would be a better gauge of the company's value. 

SGX rejects Renaissance's revised application for new share subscription

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) has rejected Renaissance United's reworked application to issue shares at a revised S$0.0011 per share price that would have netted the firm about S$1.4 million.

Hong Kong teen shot by police was "rioting" - prosecutor

EU likely to respond to US tariffs with own measures

Hong Kong invokes rare emergency powers to ban masks at protests

Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing donates HK$1b to support local business

India cuts rates for 5th time amid economic slowdown, banking woes

US helps Mastercard, Visa score victory in Indonesia in global lobbying effort

