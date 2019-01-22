You are here

Davos billionaires keep getting richer

Tue, Jan 22, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190122_NAHDAVOS22B_3674707.jpg
A decade after the financial crisis, Mr Rubenstein (above) has doubled his fortune, Mr Schwarzman has increased his wealth six-fold, and Mr Dimon has more than tripled his net worth.
PHOTO: AFP

London

THE global elite descending on Davos are richer than ever.  A decade after the financial crisis poured flat champagne on the World Economic Forum (WEF), gold-collar executives set to gather there this week have bounced back, and then some. The Carlyle Group's co-founder and co-executive chairman David Rubenstein has doubled his fortune since 2009. JPMorgan Chase chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon has more than tripled his net worth. And the Blackstone Group's chairman and CEO Stephen Schwarzman has increased his wealth six-fold. 

It is a remarkable showing given the economic and political tumult of the past decade, from Lehman Brothers to Brexit to the election of US President Donald Trump.

The fortunes of a dozen 2009 Davos attendees have soared by a combined US$175 billion, even as median US household wealth has stagnated, a Bloomberg analysis found. The data illustrate the ever-widening gap between the true haves - those in the 0.1 per cent - and the have-nots of a global economy.

UBS and PwC Billionaires Insights reports show that global billionaire wealth has grown from US$3.4 trillion in 2009 to US$8.9 trillion in 2017. A report from Oxfam on Monday revealed that the poorest half of the world saw their wealth fall by 11 per cent last year.

Central bank actions to fight the financial crisis - record low interest rates and bond-buying programmes - have underpinned this ballooning wealth by driving up the prices of stocks and other assets.

"Ten years ago, ironically at the lows of the market, what you wanted to own was capital - and if you did own capital, you did incredibly well," said Michael Hartnett, Bank of America Corp's chief investment strategist.

It means that the conference's attendees - overwhelmingly male - exert more authority and visibility than ever. Mr Dimon is returning to the WEF with JPMorgan Chase & Co larger and more profitable than ever. Mr Schwarzman - recognisable in his tan winter coat over his suit - has built Blackstone Group LP into the world's largest alternative asset manager with US$457 billion of assets as at Sept 30, 2018, up from US$95 billion at the end of 2008.

And Davos remains as popular as ever. The forum - titled Globalization 4.0 - is expected to host 3,000 people. This year, financier George Soros is hosting a dinner at which he will speak, and Mr Dimon's JPMorgan is throwing a cocktail party. Microsoft founder Bill Gates will be present again, as will Carlyle Group's Mr Rubenstein, who hosts a show on Bloomberg Television and whose fortune has doubled over the past decade.

Billionaire success was difficult to envisage a decade ago, when the gathering was marked by fear, anger and bitterness. "Everyone I spoke to says it's the grimmest Davos they've ever been to," academic Kenneth Rogoff said at the 2009 meeting. "The mood has been very depressed."

The intervening years have given attendees plenty of reasons for cheer. Business owners and financiers have gained from the longest bull market in history while the benefits from an era of cheap money and recent US tax cuts have largely flowed to the wealthy. Even as the meeting's reports and agendas have repeatedly flagged inequality as one of the chief risks to a stable society, the global economy's bifurcation has only quickened.

"The financial crisis was the kind of event that shakes things out, but it didn't happen 10 years ago," said Anand Giridharadas, author of Winner Takes All: The Elite Charade of Changing the World. "The same rigging that caused the crisis ensured the losses were socialised."

For those with minimal or no assets, it has been a more challenging decade. Wages have stagnated and while equity markets have risen, fewer US adults are invested in the stock market than in 2009. Compensation for chief executive officers in America's largest firms is now 312 times the annual average pay of the typical worker, compared with about 200 times in 2009, 58 times in 1989 and 20 times in 1965, according to a 2018 report by the Economic Policy Institute.

The recent turmoil in the stock markets means that some attendees may have discomfiting flashbacks to 2009. US stocks in 2018 had their worst year since the financial crisis while oil ended the year mired in its steepest quarterly slump since 2014. And plenty of risks loom this year, from the UK's impending exit from the European Union to US-China trade talks and the continuing showdown between President Trump and Congress over the budget.  BLOOMBERG

