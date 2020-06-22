Deloitte Australia cuts 7% of its workforce due to Covid-19

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[SYDNEY] The Australian unit of global accounting firm Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd said on Monday it will shed 7 per cent of its workforce, joining a host of high-profile companies to slash costs amid a revenue downturn brought about by the new coronavirus.
Deloitte Australia in a...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes