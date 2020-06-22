You are here

Deloitte Australia cuts 7% of its workforce due to Covid-19

Mon, Jun 22, 2020 - 4:16 PM

The Australian unit of global accounting firm Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd said on Monday it will shed 7 per cent of its workforce, joining a host of high-profile companies to slash costs amid a revenue downturn brought about by the new coronavirus.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY]  The Australian unit of global accounting firm Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd said on Monday it will shed 7 per cent of its workforce, joining a host of high-profile companies to slash costs amid a revenue downturn brought about by the new coronavirus.

Deloitte Australia in a...

