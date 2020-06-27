You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Delta will warn pilots about possible furloughs, offers early retirement

Sat, Jun 27, 2020 - 12:37 PM

nz_delta_270667.jpg
Delta Air Lines said late on Friday it will soon send warning notices to about 2,500 pilots regarding possible furloughs at the airline, as the industry takes a huge blow after the coronavirus pandemic slashed air travel demand.
PHOTO: AFP

[BENGALURU] Delta Air Lines said late on Friday it will soon send warning notices to about 2,500 pilots regarding possible furloughs at the airline, as the industry takes a huge blow after the coronavirus pandemic slashed air travel demand.

"In an effort to best prepare our pilots should furloughs be needed, Delta will send required notices to approximately 2,500 pilots," a Delta spokesperson said in a statement, adding that the so-called 'WARN' notices will be sent next week.

Delta also reached a tentative agreement with the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) labour union on a pilot-specific voluntary early retirement option.

The early-out plan is a meaningful step as the carrier is working to manage the impact of the pandemic and align staffing with expected flying demand, the statement said.

ALPA did not immediately respond a request for comment after office hours.

SEE ALSO

Pakistan airline under fire in fake pilot licence scandal

A day ago, Delta chief executive Ed Bastian had informed employees in an internal memo that the company is planning to add about 1,000 flights in August but not many more for the remainder of 2020.

"While it's encouraging to see flights returning ... we likely remain at least two years away from a return to normal," Mr Bastian said in the memo.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

GE2020: Reform Party announces campaign slogan, manifesto

India passes 500,000 coronavirus cases

New US coronavirus cases hit 45,242 for biggest one-day increase of pandemic

Singaporeans can rely on PAP to guide nation through Covid-19 crisis: PM Lee

Trump signs order 'protecting' monuments as crowds topple statues

US food exporters sign safety declarations in lieu of virus-free guarantees

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 27, 2020 12:52 PM
Government & Economy

GE2020: Reform Party announces campaign slogan, manifesto

[SINGAPORE] The Reform Party (RP) has announced its campaign slogan and party manifesto for the coming general...

Jun 27, 2020 12:46 PM
Transport

GM seeks US appeals court ruling to continue legal fight with Fiat Chrysler

[DETROIT] General Motors Co on Friday asked a US appeals court to allow it to continue pursuing its civil...

Jun 27, 2020 12:27 PM
Government & Economy

India passes 500,000 coronavirus cases

[NEW DELHI] India now has more than 500,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to government figures released...

Jun 27, 2020 12:25 PM
Technology

Microsoft to permanently close all retail stores

[SAN FRANCISCO] Microsoft said on Friday it will close all of its stores and move its retail operations online,...

Jun 27, 2020 12:19 PM
Life & Culture

'The Simpsons' ends white actors voicing characters of colour

[LOS ANGELES] The Simpsons will no longer use white actors to dub ethnic minority characters, the producers...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.