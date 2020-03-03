Democratic primaries 'rigged' against Sanders: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Monday launched yet another broadside at the Democratic White House race, claiming that the party has "rigged" the process against national frontrunner Bernie Sanders.

"It's rigged against Bernie, there is no question about it," Mr Trump said on the White House lawn as he headed to North Carolina for a political rally.

Mr Sanders, a senator and self-described democratic socialist, is hoping to take an insurmountable delegate lead after the party's "Super Tuesday" primaries, but former vice-president Joe Biden is surging after a big win in South Carolina, and the withdrawal from the race of two centrist rivals.

AFP