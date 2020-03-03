You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Democratic primaries 'rigged' against Sanders: Trump

Tue, Mar 03, 2020 - 6:37 AM

nz_donaldt_030326.jpg
US President Donald Trump on Monday launched yet another broadside at the Democratic White House race, claiming that the party has "rigged" the process against national frontrunner Bernie Sanders.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump on Monday launched yet another broadside at the Democratic White House race, claiming that the party has "rigged" the process against national frontrunner Bernie Sanders.

"It's rigged against Bernie, there is no question about it," Mr Trump said on the White House lawn as he headed to North Carolina for a political rally.

Mr Sanders, a senator and self-described democratic socialist, is hoping to take an insurmountable delegate lead after the party's "Super Tuesday" primaries, but former vice-president Joe Biden is surging after a big win in South Carolina, and the withdrawal from the race of two centrist rivals.

AFP

Government & Economy

Federal Reserve vs coronavirus: What can the US central bank do?

Death toll from novel coronavirus in US rises to six: officials

Coronavirus death toll tops 3,000 as airlines cut flights

China ordered to slash state media staff in US

Indicted Netanyahu claims victory in Israel vote

Malaysia's political chaos, policy uncertainties cloud outlook

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 3, 2020 06:52 AM
Transport

Top airlines axe flights as coronavirus saps demand

[LONDON] British Airways and Ireland's Ryanair on Monday announced major flight cancellations particularly to Italy...

Mar 3, 2020 06:49 AM
Government & Economy

Federal Reserve vs coronavirus: What can the US central bank do?

[WASHINGTON] Wall Street has tanked, some factories in China have shuttered and businesses and investors fear the...

Mar 3, 2020 06:47 AM
Government & Economy

Death toll from novel coronavirus in US rises to six: officials

[LOS ANGELES] The number of US deaths from the novel coronavirus rose to six on Monday, all in the state of...

Mar 3, 2020 06:46 AM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus death toll tops 3,000 as airlines cut flights

[GENEVA] The global death toll from the new coronavirus topped 3,000 on Monday, as airlines cancelled or reduced...

Mar 3, 2020 06:43 AM
Government & Economy

China ordered to slash state media staff in US

[WASHINGTON] The United States on Monday cut by nearly half the number of Chinese nationals allowed to work for...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.