You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Democrats retain control of House of Representatives: US networks

Wed, Nov 04, 2020 - 12:06 PM

af_nancy-pelosi_041120.jpg
Democrats retained their control of the House of Representatives on Tuesday as expected, US networks reported, slightly expanding their majority in the 435-seat chamber.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[WASHINGTON] Democrats retained their control of the House of Representatives on Tuesday as expected, US networks reported, slightly expanding their majority in the 435-seat chamber.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was expected to increase her party's majority by at least four or five seats in the election, Fox News and NBC News reported.

Such a result would be a boost to Ms Pelosi who has made clear she will seek to roll back several of President Donald Trump's first-term orders or actions if he loses reelection.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Biden-Trump battle shifts to swing states after early, easy wins

Trump's strong showing in South erases Biden hopes for early win

Investors dig in for a long night after indecisive initial US election results

China turns to lobsters, wine and coal to 'punish' Australia

Bank of Japan's Kuroda says resurgence in US, European infections a concern

China's service sector recovery strengthens in Oct, hiring picks up: Caixin PMI

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 4, 2020 12:40 PM
News

Tunisian startup 3D prints solar-powered bionic hands

[SOUSSE] A Tunisian startup is developing a 3D-printed bionic hand, hoping the affordable and solar-powered...

Nov 4, 2020 12:32 PM
Companies & Markets

AEM raises revenue guidance for FY20 on sales order visibility, business outlook

MAINBOARD-LISTED AEM Holdings has raised its FY2020 revenue guidance to between S$500 million and S$520 million...

Nov 4, 2020 12:27 PM
Government & Economy

Biden-Trump battle shifts to swing states after early, easy wins

[WASHINGTON] Joe Biden scored early wins in traditionally Democratic states in the US while President Donald Trump...

Nov 4, 2020 12:20 PM
Government & Economy

Trump's strong showing in South erases Biden hopes for early win

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump has once again defied polls and predictions, with a strong showing across the...

Nov 4, 2020 11:45 AM
Technology

SK Hynix expects soft server demand after Q3 profit surge

[SEOUL] SK Hynix, the world's No.2 memory chip maker, said it expected inventory build-up by Huawei's competitors in...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

UOB Q3 profit falls 40% to S$668m

Stocks to watch: UOB, CapitaLand, Great Eastern, Parkway Life Reit, SIA Engineering

Anxious Americans show up for an election like no other

World's biggest IPO halted as Ant Group feels Shanghai's bite

CapitaLand expects materially adverse impact for FY2020 financial performance

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for