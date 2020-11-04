You are here
Democrats retain control of House of Representatives: US networks
[WASHINGTON] Democrats retained their control of the House of Representatives on Tuesday as expected, US networks reported, slightly expanding their majority in the 435-seat chamber.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was expected to increase her party's majority by at least four or five seats in the election, Fox News and NBC News reported.
Such a result would be a boost to Ms Pelosi who has made clear she will seek to roll back several of President Donald Trump's first-term orders or actions if he loses reelection.
AFP
