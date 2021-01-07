Democrats win second Georgia race, ensuring US Senate control: networks

Democrat Jon Ossoff clinched victory in the second Georgia Senate runoff, US networks projected on Wednesday, guaranteeing his party control of the body.

Ossoff defeated incumbent Republican Senator David Perdue with a nearly 25,000-vote margin, or 0.56 per cent, with 98 per cent of the expected vote counted, NBC and ABC projected.

His win, after fellow Democrat Raphael Warnock defeated Republican Kelly Loeffler in a parallel runoff election Tuesday, gave both parties 50 seats in the Senate.

With the chamber evenly split, Democratic Vice-president elect Kamala Harris will play the role of the tie-breaker, giving Democrats control of the Senate as well as the House of Representatives.

