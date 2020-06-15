'Disinfecting non-stop' as Italy faces two new virus outbreaks

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
[ROME] Yellow police tape - a familiar sight across Italy since the coronavirus began sweeping the country in March - reappeared at the weekend outside a Rome squat where around 15 new cases have emerged.
Health workers insist the outbreak among squatters including a Peruvian family is...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes