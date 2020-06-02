You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Distancing and masks cut Covid-19 risk, says largest review of evidence

Tue, Jun 02, 2020 - 7:00 AM

nz_socdist_020632.jpg
Keeping at least one metre apart and wearing face masks and eye protection are the best ways to cut the risk of Covid-19 infection, according to the largest review to date of studies on coronavirus disease transmission.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[LONDON] Keeping at least one metre apart and wearing face masks and eye protection are the best ways to cut the risk of Covid-19 infection, according to the largest review to date of studies on coronavirus disease transmission.

In a review that pooled evidence from 172 studies in 16...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Trump puts G-7 summit proposal to Putin

IMF backs revised Argentine debt offer, 'limited scope' for more

Burned flags and curfews: US cities convulsed by unrest

US foes delight in criticising US as protests flare

Pandemic antibiotics surge will cause more deaths: WHO

Thais seek sun and surf as officials re-open some beaches

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 2, 2020 06:58 AM
Government & Economy

Trump puts G-7 summit proposal to Putin

[MOSCOW] US President Donald Trump on Monday proposed his plan to include Russia in an expanded G-7 summit in a...

Jun 2, 2020 06:56 AM
Government & Economy

IMF backs revised Argentine debt offer, 'limited scope' for more

[BUENOS AIRES] A revised Argentine proposal to international creditors on restructuring US$66 billion in debt won...

Jun 2, 2020 06:54 AM
Government & Economy

Burned flags and curfews: US cities convulsed by unrest

[WASHINGTON] Major US cities - convulsed by protests, clashes with police and looting since the death in Minneapolis...

Jun 2, 2020 06:51 AM
Government & Economy

US foes delight in criticising US as protests flare

[WASHINGTON] With US cities in flames over outrage about police brutality, nations that are usually on the receiving...

Jun 2, 2020 06:48 AM
Government & Economy

Pandemic antibiotics surge will cause more deaths: WHO

[GENEVA] Increased antibiotics use in combating the Covid-19 pandemic will strengthen bacterial resistance and...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.