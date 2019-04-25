You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Divided Europe faces China Belt and Road test

Thu, Apr 25, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190425_NAHBELT25A_3763183.jpg
Chinese honour guards awaiting the arrival of Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi at the Beijing International airport ahead of the Belt and Road Forum in the city on Wednesday.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

Brussels

THE complicated, hot-and-cold relationship between Europe and China takes another turn this week, as several European Union (EU) leaders break ranks to attend the Belt and Road summit in Beijing.

The list of European leaders attending the showcase for China's global influence - held from Thursday through Saturday - is dominated by eurosceptics and populists eager to vex Brussels, as well as countries hard-up for investments.

Giussepe Conte, head of Italy's coalition government, will headline the European contingent, with Hungary's firebrand Viktor Orban also taking a break from his virulent anti-EU campaigning at home to visit Beijing. Austria's Sebastian Kurz, whose Cabinet includes members of the far right, will make the trip, as will Greece's leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

France and Germany and most EU states are sending only ministers to the summit, with diplomats behind the scenes quick to castigate those that weaken European unity against China.

Belt and Road "is a development that we didn't see coming," a senior EU diplomat admitted to AFP. "There's a big risk of complications between the member states."

The summit is the third time in a month that Europe and China must face their tricky relationship.

In March, President Xi Jinping, China's supreme leader, embarked on a tour of Europe with Italy's signing onto the Belt and Road as the centrepiece. Italy was the first G-7 nation to sign on to the BRI, and infuriated Washington as well as much of the EU. Italy's red carpet for Mr Xi - who also visited President Emmanuel Macron in France - was quickly followed by a visit to Europe by China's No 2 leader, Premier Li Keqiang.

During a stop in Brussels, EU officials claimed victory after Mr Li accepted to sign a joint declaration pledging a more open economy after Europeans branded China a "systemic rival". But then the premier stopped in Croatia for a so-called 17+1 summit, an economic platform for Beijing's BRI investments in 12 EU states - now including Greece - and five Western Balkan countries.

The idea is to link the Chinese-owned Piraeus port to the heartland of Europe with infrastructure projects across the Balkans that will be largely delivered by Chinese companies and workers. "Because these countries are poorer and are often treated as second-class Europeans by the likes of France and Germany," they welcome China, said Philippe Legrain, a former EU official now at the London School of Economics' European Institute. However, "like the US Marshall Plan after World War II, the BRI also has a political dimension - namely, drawing Europe into China's sphere of influence," he told Project Syndicate.

But sceptics downplay the politics and see BRI as mostly a ruse to export Chinese overcapacity. "BRI is often seen as a beachhead of Chinese influence but it is not a Normandy landing, it's a discount coupon," said Hosuk Lee-Makiyama, director of the ECIPE Brussels thinktank. This "has more in common with price dumping" than diplomacy, he added.

"China is saying we have a lot of cement and we have a lot of construction equipment and we have a lot of workers. We can actually build something for you," Mr Lee-Makiyama noted. AFP

Government & Economy

NTUC working on retirement, re-hiring ages of 65 and 70

A*Star enterprise arm inks deal to set up deep-tech startups

Programme launched to develop mid-career management accountants

CP Group's development plan draws flak

Undeterred by Khashoggi killing, global executives return to Saudi Arabia

Hunt is on for 'highest calibre' BOE governor

Editor's Choice

BP_Mortgage_250419_5.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Real Estate

Mortgagee listings hit new high on loan rate hikes, weak rentals

BP_Best World_250419_6.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX orders independent review of issues raised by Best World short-seller

lwx_sgx_250419_2.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

ARA plans first US hospitality trust on SGX

Most Read

1 UOB, KrisFlyer launch new credit card that rewards with air miles
2 M1 to delist on April 24
3 1 in 3 bank jobs will merge or change in next few years: IBF, MAS report
4 Perennial-led consortium to sell Chinatown Point Mall for S$520m
5 Kwek Leng Beng's family buys units at Boulevard 88 condo for S$14.1m

Must Read

BP_Mortgage_250419_5.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Real Estate

Mortgagee listings hit new high on loan rate hikes, weak rentals

BP_Best World_250419_6.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX orders independent review of issues raised by Best World short-seller

BT_20190425_LLNTUC_3763165.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Government & Economy

NTUC working on retirement, re-hiring ages of 65 and 70

lwx_sgx_250419_2.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

ARA plans first US hospitality trust on SGX

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening