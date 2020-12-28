Domestic market a thin lifeline for tourism sector

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
DOMESTIC tourism, business travel and government-to-government arrangements such as air travel bubbles will be three sources of demand for Singapore's travel-related industries in the near to medium term.
Keith Tan, chief executive of the Singapore Tourism Board (STB),...
