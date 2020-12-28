You are here

Home > Government & Economy
SUBSCRIBERS
OUTLOOK 2021

Domestic market a thin lifeline for tourism sector

With mass leisure travel unlikely to resume anytime soon, the sector needs to come up with new products and services to keep afloat
Mon, Dec 28, 2020 - 5:50 AM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

BT_20201228_ABTOURISM_4383144.jpg
Keith Tan says STB and other government agencies will work closely into the next year "to maximise opportunities from moves to reopen Singapore's borders".

Singapore

DOMESTIC tourism, business travel and government-to-government arrangements such as air travel bubbles will be three sources of demand for Singapore's travel-related industries in the near to medium term.

Keith Tan, chief executive of the Singapore Tourism Board (STB),...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 27, 2020 10:39 PM
Companies & Markets

Hong Lai Huat changes intended use of proposed rights issue proceeds

HONG Lai Huat has announced a change in the intended use of the proceeds from its proposed renounceable non-...

Dec 27, 2020 08:27 PM
Government & Economy

Covid vaccinations start from Dec 30, with healthcare workers from NCID

SINGAPORE'S Covid-19 vaccination exercise kicks off on Wednesday, Dec 30 with healthcare workers at the National...

Dec 27, 2020 07:18 PM
Government & Economy

5% of vaccine stocks should be set aside for groups critical to Singapore's functioning: MOH expert committee

SINGAPORE'S expert committee on the Covid-19 vaccination recommends that around 5 per cent of available vaccine...

Dec 27, 2020 04:20 PM
Companies & Markets

Pan Ocean Co to invest in 204b won in shipbuilding contract for an LNG carrier

MAINBOARD-LISTED Pan Ocean Co is investing 204 billion won (about S$246.5 million) in a shipbuilding contract for a...

Dec 27, 2020 03:46 PM
Government & Economy

Five new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

[SINGAPORE] There were five new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Sunday noon, taking Singapore's total to 58,524....

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Covid vaccinations start from Dec 30, with healthcare workers from NCID

5% of vaccine stocks should be set aside for groups critical to Singapore's functioning: MOH expert committee

Hong Lai Huat changes intended use of proposed rights issue proceeds

Australian lobster sector claws back trade after China ban

Pan Ocean Co to invest in 204b won in shipbuilding contract for an LNG carrier

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for