Donors raise nearly RM500,000 to help ex-Malaysian PM Najib settle bail

[KUALA LUMPUR] Close to RM500,000 in donations have been collected to settle the remaining cash needed for Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Tun Razak's bail.

Solidariti Bersama Datuk Najib spokesman Datuk Mohd Razlan Mohamad Rafii said the group has collected a total of RM490,000 (S$164,500) so far.

"We have about RM402,000 in our account at the moment and I also have about RM88,000 cash which we will hand over to him.

"I have learnt that he is at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex now to settle the remainder of his RM1 million bail and we will also head over there.

"We managed to achieve our target," he told reporters on Monday (July 9).

He said he hoped the donations would bring financial and moral support to Najib.

"Not only did we have donations come in from all over Malaysia but there were also donations from Singapore, Indonesia and Canada," he said.

Actress Ellie Suriaty was among Mr Najib's supporters spotted at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex ahead of the arrival of the former prime minister, who is expected to turn up to pay the remainder of his bail.

Ms Ellie showed up with a few supporters at about 9.25am on Monday.

A donation campaign to fund the former premier's legal defence was also launched.

Mr Najib last Wednesday claimed trial to three counts of criminal breach of trust and another charge of abuse of power involving RM42 million linked to SRC International Sdn Bhd, a former subsidiary of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The argument for bail took about an hour before it was fixed at RM1 million by High Court judge Datuk Mohd Sofian Abd Razak.

Payment of the bail was allowed to be made in two instalments and Mr Najib left the court complex after paying RM500,000 with the remainder to be paid on Monday.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK)