Dozens of Hong Kong protesters appear in court on rioting charges

A general view of the facade of the West Kowloon Law Courts Building. 44 anti-government protesters appeared in court on Wednesday, charged with rioting and other offences over violent clashes two months ago near China's main representative office.

[HONG KONG] Dozens of Hong Kong anti-government protesters appeared in court on Wednesday, charged with rioting and other offences over violent clashes two months ago near China's main representative office.

The case was adjourned until Nov 19 after prosecutors said they needed more time to study 35 hours of video, including police, online and CCTV footage. The 44 defendants were to be released on bail, lawyers said.

Police clashed with thousands of protesters in the former British colony on July 28 as they sought to defend the Hong Kong Liaison Office, a symbol of Chinese rule, from the crowds. Officers fired tear gas, rubber bullets and sponge grenades.

The charges on Wednesday, apart from rioting, included one of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and several of assaulting police. The defendants are yet to make their pleas.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

The publisher of Hong Kong's Apple Daily, controlled by pro-democracy tycoon and Beijing critic Jimmy Lai, on Wednesday condemned an assault on one of its reporters by unknown assailants at a restaurant. The female reporter has been covering the protests.

Reuters