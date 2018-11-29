DUP leader says open to alternative Brexit solutions - BBC radio

"Our one red line was that we shouldn't be differentiated from the rest of the United kingdom in terms of customs and in terms of regulatory alignment," Democratic Unionist Party leader Arlene Foster told BBC radio when asked about the so called Norway plus option which includes a customs union.

[LONDON] The leader of the Northern Irish party that props up Britain's Conservative government said on Thursday it was open to alternatives to Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal with the European Union, which it does not support.

"We were very open to allow the government to work away at other solutions in terms of what was the best way to leave the European Union," she said.

REUTERS