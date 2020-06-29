You are here

Durian stall in Geylang, Toa Payoh spa and Bukit Batok Thai eatery among places visited by Covid-19 patients

Mon, Jun 29, 2020 - 3:15 PM
UPDATED Tue, Jun 30, 2020 - 12:08 AM

[SINGAPORE] A durian stall in Geylang, a spa in Toa Payoh and a Thai eatery in Bukit Batok are among places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious, said the Ministry of Health on Monday (June 29).

A patient also visited Causeway Point, while Mustafa Centre and New...

