Durian stall in Geylang, Toa Payoh spa and Bukit Batok Thai eatery among places visited by Covid-19 patients

[SINGAPORE] A durian stall in Geylang, a spa in Toa Payoh and a Thai eatery in Bukit Batok are among places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious, said the Ministry of Health on Monday (June 29).
A patient also visited Causeway Point, while Mustafa Centre and New...
