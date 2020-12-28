You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Duterte approves record Philippine budget for pandemic recovery

Mon, Dec 28, 2020 - 7:52 PM

file7djdg9beebke6kqizi.jpg
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has approved a record 4.5 trillion-peso (S$124.5 billion) budget for next year that economic managers have called the "heftiest stimulus package" for recovery from the pandemic.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MANILA] Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has approved a record 4.5 trillion-peso (S$124.5 billion) budget for next year that economic managers have called the "heftiest stimulus package" for recovery from the pandemic.

The Philippines is expecting its economy to grow by as much 7.5 per cent in 2021 after plunging into recession this year. Mr Duterte's economic team has said the 2021 budget will help boost economic growth. Next year's budget deficit ceiling was raised to 8.9 per cent of GDP due to higher spending.

"Every centavo of this budget must be spent to ensure our nation's recovery," Duterte said in a televised speech on Monday. Government has allocated 72.5 billion pesos to buy vaccines, he said.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Elections Department to operate from new site in Novena Rise from Jan 4

Malaysia extends virus curbs by two weeks as cases stay elevated

EU-UK trade deal gets nod from bloc's top envoys in Brussels

Consortium led by Singapore's GIC to invest US$203.24m in Vingroup medical unit

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

UK poised to clear Astra shot as need for vaccines grows

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 28, 2020 08:39 PM
Government & Economy

Elections Department to operate from new site in Novena Rise from Jan 4

[SINGAPORE] The Elections Department (ELD) will relocate from its current Prinsep Street building to Novena Rise,...

Dec 28, 2020 08:22 PM
Consumer

Philippines troops, ministers get Covid-19 vaccine before approval

[MANILA] Some Philippine soldiers and Cabinet ministers have already received Covid-19 vaccine injections, officials...

Dec 28, 2020 07:47 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia extends virus curbs by two weeks as cases stay elevated

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia extended a conditional movement control order in capital Kuala Lumpur, Sabah and Selangor by...

Dec 28, 2020 07:44 PM
Government & Economy

EU-UK trade deal gets nod from bloc's top envoys in Brussels

[BRUSSELS] European Union ambassadors gave the go-ahead to the bloc's draft free-trade agreement with the UK, paving...

Dec 28, 2020 06:55 PM
Government & Economy

Consortium led by Singapore's GIC to invest US$203.24m in Vingroup medical unit

[HANOI] A consortium led by Singapore's state investor GIC has agreed with Vietnam's largest conglomerate Vingroup...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Five new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, four imported and one in the community

Chaly Mah to succeed Surbana Jurong's Liew Mun Leong

Hot stock: First Reit plunges 32% after announcing rights issue

First Reit announces proposed rights issue at S$0.20 per unit to raise S$158.2m

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for