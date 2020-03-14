You are here

Duterte tests negative for virus, bans concerts and movies

Sat, Mar 14, 2020 - 11:20 AM

[MANILA] Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who tested negative for the coronavirus, is banning movie screenings and concerts as the government intensifies its battle to control the outbreak.

Senator Christopher Go, Mr Duterte's former aide who was also cleared of the virus, said he and the president are fit and healthy.

The prohibition on mass gatherings comes into effect Sunday, which is also when the lockdown on Manila starts, presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said in a mobile-phone message on Saturday.

Key Philippine economic officials - including the central bank governor and finance minister - are in quarantine as infections rise locally. Twelve more virus cases were confirmed, bringing the total number of infections to 64, the Department of Health reported late Friday. One more person died, bringing the death count to six, it said on Saturday.

Other details of the measures:

- Religious activities may continue as long as a one metre radius is maintained between attendees.

- The movement of cargo won't be affected.

- Workers, whether employed or self-employed, will be allowed to travel to and from Manila. They will need to show proof of employment or business at checkpoints.

BLOOMBERG

