You are here

Home > Government & Economy

ECB expected to pump up eurozone support as pandemic persists

Mon, Jun 01, 2020 - 1:25 PM

AB_ecb_010620.jpg
The European Central Bank could announce Thursday hundreds of billions of euros in new bond-buying to keep fighting the pandemic crisis, analysts predict, as EU governments prepare to wrangle for months over a joint response.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[FRANKFURT AM MAIN] The European Central Bank could announce Thursday hundreds of billions of euros in new bond-buying to keep fighting the pandemic crisis, analysts predict, as EU governments prepare to wrangle for months over a joint response.

While some policymakers have urged...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

UK ex-foreign ministers call for G-7 Hong Kong monitor group

Singapore's Bayfront teams up with Japan's top law firm Nishimura

US lawmakers to unveil bill banning investment in firms tied to China's military

Tear gas fired as clashes erupt outside White House: AFP

Hong Kong reports first local Covid-19 cases in 2 weeks

Chinese factories humming doesn't mean everyone is buying

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 1, 2020 12:44 PM
Government & Economy

UK ex-foreign ministers call for G-7 Hong Kong monitor group

[LONDON] Seven former British foreign ministers Monday called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to push G-7 allies to...

Jun 1, 2020 12:38 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore's Bayfront teams up with Japan's top law firm Nishimura

SINGAPORE legal firm Bayfront Law has teamed up with Nishimura & Asahi to tap the top Japanese law firm’s global...

Jun 1, 2020 12:34 PM
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: First Reit units sink 11% after news of Lippo Karawaci rental restructuring

THE unit price of First Real Estate Investment Trust (First Reit) fell on Monday after its former parent company...

UPDATED 10 min ago
Jun 1, 2020 12:29 PM
Technology

Armed with disinfectant and admonishments, S Korean robot fights coronavirus spread

[SEOUL] A self-driving robot equipped with cameras and an LED screen greets visitors at the lobby in the...

Jun 1, 2020 12:25 PM
Technology

Samsung to add new memory chip line as COVID-19 boosts demand

[SEOUL] Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Monday it has begun construction of a new domestic production line for...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.