You are here

Home > Government & Economy

ECB keeps policy unchanged but may acknowledge weak growth

Thu, Jan 24, 2019 - 9:53 PM

doc73s03tvzce1399k3jq6_doc6zc64qm02asc79rq7ep.jpg
The European Central Bank left its policy stance unchanged as expected on Thursday, keeping a rate hike later this year on the table even as the euro zone economy suffers its biggest slowdown in half a decade.
REUTERS

[FRANKFURT] The European Central Bank left its policy stance unchanged as expected on Thursday, keeping a rate hike later this year on the table even as the euro zone economy suffers its biggest slowdown in half a decade.

Having ended a landmark 2.6 trillion euro (S$4.02 trillion) bond purchase scheme just weeks ago, the ECB said it still expected to keep interest rates at record lows 'through' the summer, sticking with its long-standing guidance even though markets now see a much later move.

Germany, France and Italy, the euro zone's biggest economies, barely grew in the fourth quarter of 2018 and survey data showed on Thursday business activity across the euro zone expanded at the slowest pace since 2013 at the start of this year.

Manufacturing contracted near the end of 2018, export growth slowed and PMI data out on Thursday once again disappointed.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A predicted rise in underlying inflation has also failed to materialise and employment growth is slowing, a worrying sign for wages and inflation.

All this suggests that the euro zone is now growing at or even below trend, so inflationary pressures may take longer to build - testing the credibility of the ECB, which has undershot its price growth target since early 2013.

Some of the weakness may be temporary, like the struggles of the German auto industry to adjust to new emissions standards, investor caution ahead of Brexit or the drag on sentiment from protests against French President Emmanuel Macron.

But sluggish external demand is likely to be more persistent, with China's economic struggles likely to exacerbate the slowdown.

If such a drag on growth persists, the ECB will be pressed to signal record low rates for even longer, providing more stimulus by delaying a hike.

It could also offer long-term loans to banks on more generous terms and may tweak its guidance on how long it plans to invest cash from maturing bonds back into the market.

Policymakers can afford to wait before taking more concrete steps, hoping for growth to pick up in the coming months and letting markets do its work for now by shifting rate hike expectations as data disappoint.

Investors now see a hike only in mid-2020, keeping borrowing costs low, even without explicit commentary from the ECB.

With Thursday's decision, the ECB's deposit rate, now its main benchmark, remains at -0.40 per cent while the main refinancing rate, its key rate during normal times, stands at 0.00 per cent.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Saudis make money talk in Davos bid for global rehabilitation

No-deal Brexit risk recedes as calls grow to delay the divorce

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

MAS clarifies takeover rules on general offers for dual-class shares

Trump to delay speech until after shutdown, as Democrats draft border security plan

Singapore and China to form panel of mediators for Belt and Road project disputes

Editor's Choice

SL_IBIWS_240119_1.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Real Estate

Hotel projects capturing interest of investors, developers

BT_20190124_ABCRYPTO23_3677091.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Banking & Finance

Reminder: Crypto currencies are not legal tender

Jan 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Catalist: to grow or to heal?

Most Read

1 Neuron Mobility unveils e-scooter built in-house; eyes Series A funding
2 SMEs need help in enterprise and tech road-mapping: SBF
3 If Hyflux has found a white knight, why are stakeholders still in distress?
4 Malaysian finance firm eyes Singapore moneylending sector
5 Banks tighten credit to bunker industry amid fraud and other risks

Must Read

SL_grabgen _240119_62.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Transport

Singapore to streamline rules governing taxis, private-hire cars

Drew and Napier - Davinder Singh - 2_Brighter, cropped for L500.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Davinder Singh to leave Drew & Napier and set up own practice

Jan 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Temasek's ST Telemedia acquires majority stake in cloud computing firm

Jan 24, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS clarifies takeover rules on general offers for dual-class shares

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening