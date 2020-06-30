You are here

GE2020

Election digest

Tue, Jun 30, 2020 - 5:50 AM

rk_voters_300620.jpg
Registered Singaporean voters living abroad can cast their votes at one of 10 overseas voting stations. These are located in Beijing, Canberra, Dubai, Hong Kong, London, New York, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo and Washington.
ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

10 overseas voting stations

The...

