You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Elon Musk brings mini-sub for Thailand cave rescue

Tue, Jul 10, 2018 - 9:06 AM

BP_Elon Musk_100718_29.jpg
American space entrepreneur Elon Musk tweeted that he was in Thailand on Tuesday with a prototype mini-sub, at the flooded cave where five members of a youth football team remained trapped.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] American space entrepreneur Elon Musk tweeted that he was in Thailand on Tuesday with a prototype mini-sub, at the flooded cave where five members of a youth football team remained trapped.

"Just returned from Cave 3," Mr Musk said.

"Mini-sub is ready if needed. It is made of rocket parts & named Wild Boar after kids' soccer team. Leaving here in case it may be useful in the future."

On Instagram, he published video of a flooded cave, with rescuers.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Cave Three is about two kilometres from the entrance of the cave network and is the base for Thai rescuers.

The footballers still awaiting rescue are about two kilometres further in, at a point very difficult to access.

There is no indication so far that Thai rescuers plan to use Mr Musk's prototype.

By Monday night, elite divers had managed to bring out eight members of the football team which included 12 boys and their 25-year-old coach.

The Thai rescue effort has been assisted by experts from around the world, and the death of a former Thai Navy SEAL diver who ran out of oxygen in the cave on Friday underscored the dangers of the mission.

After garnering headlines with initial ideas of installing a giant air tube inside the cave complex and using his firm's penetrating radar to dig holes to reach the boys, Mr Musk offered his idea for the mini-sub.

He called it "basically a tiny, kid-size submarine using the liquid oxygen transfer tube of (a) Falcon rocket as hull."

Mr Musk said it was light enough to be carried by two divers, robust, and small enough to get through narrow gaps.

The person inside need not swim or know how to use oxygen bottles.

He posted video of divers escorting the pod during testing in a Los Angeles swimming pool.

Last week, Mr Musk said he was sending teams to Thailand from his private space exploration firm, SpaceX, and engineering firm, Boring which is developing tunneling systems for transport projects.

While offering the mini-submarine as a potential savior, Mr Musk used the opportunity to promote space exploration. He is also co-founder of the Tesla electric car company.

The Thai soccer team ventured into the Tham Luang cave complex after practice and became trapped by rising waters more than a fortnight ago.

AFP

Government & Economy

China June PPI up 4.7%, tops forecasts, CPI up 1.9%

Foreign funds keep pouring into China despite the yuan's jitters

World Cup fever fuels UK spending on televisions, pub drinks

Pound dives against US dollar after Brexit ministers quit

Malaysia's new central bank chief has reason to turn more dovish

With raft of deals, China and Germany swear to keep trade free

Editor's Choice

BP_Chan Chun Sing_100718_1.jpg
Jul 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore warns of 'significant' impact should trade war escalate

BT_20180710_KRCENTRE_3495380.jpg
Jul 10, 2018
Real Estate

UK group in exclusive due diligence for Manulife Centre

BT_20180710_LLSIWW_3495384.jpg
Jul 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Virtual Singapore project to be ready by end-2018: Tharman

Most Read

1 Singapore banks to gain from property cooling measures: Moody's
2 Chilling effect on property market as cooling measures hit developers, buyers
3 StanChart Singapore names Patrick Lee as its new CEO
4 Xiaomi's shares open 2.9% down on debut in Hong Kong
5 Lim Kit Siang asks if ex-Malaysian PM Najib allowed Jho Low to 'hide in plain sight' in Hong Kong
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_grab_100718_53.jpg
Jul 10, 2018
Startups

Grab launches grocery delivery service, partnerships platform; aims to be South-east Asia’s ‘everyday superapp’

BP_SGcondo_100718_52.jpg
Jul 10, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices rise 0.2% in June; volumes down 25.5%: SRX Property

BP_Chan Chun Sing_100718_1.jpg
Jul 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore warns of 'significant' impact should trade war escalate

Jul 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Stocks to watch: Rich Capital, RHT Health Trust, OKP, Top Glove, Yanlord

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening