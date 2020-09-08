You are here

EMA invites proposals that could help firms improve energy efficiency by 50% by 2030

Tue, Sep 08, 2020 - 12:05 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

THE Energy Market Authority (EMA) on Tuesday said it is launching the inaugural Singapore Energy Grand Challenge (SEGC) for the industry and research community, in a bid to enhance business competitiveness and lower Singapore's carbon footprint.

EMA, which is a statutory board under the Ministry of Trade and Industry, is inviting proposals that could improve the energy efficiency of local businesses by 50 per cent by 2030 in three key areas. These are: the development of energy-efficient technologies, the optimisation of system design, as well as digitalisation.

Participants may also propose other areas of focus that could contribute towards greater energy efficiency for businesses, EMA said, adding that selected entries will receive a grant to bring the project to fruition.

Said Tan See Leng, Second Minister for Trade and Industry: "Improving energy efficiency is a key part of Singapore's energy story. A collective effort to manage our energy demand supports our aim of creating a more sustainable, reliable and affordable energy future."

SEGC participants are encouraged to collaborate with industry, business partners and consumers to develop solutions that can be commercialised and benefit companies across different sectors.

Homes built to retain heat struggling to cool down

Participants must submit their proposals by Dec 1, 2020, 12pm.

In March this year, EMA launched the Singapore Energy Grand Challenge (Youth), using a game-based learning platform - Microsoft's Minecraft: Education Edition.

Students were invited to submit their vision of an energy-efficient school or neighbourhood in Singapore in 2050. The top three teams stand to win cash prizes of up to S$10,000 and winners will be announced in October, EMA said.

The SEGC is in line with the Singapore Together initiative, which aims to create a shared future for Singapore through closer partnerships between the government and the people, added EMA.

