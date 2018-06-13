You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Enterprise Singapore opens overseas centre in Kenya

Wed, Jun 13, 2018 - 4:30 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

ENTERPRISE Singapore (ESG) opened a new overseas centre in Kenya on Wednesday, its third in Africa, to help Singapore companies enter East Africa and boost trade and investment between both markets. Located in the capital, Nairobi, the new centre will serve as a regional hub for East Africa, complementing ESG's centres in Johannesburg, South Africa and Accra, Ghana, which serve the southern and western regions of Sub-Saharan Africa respectively.

In East Africa, ESG has identified several growth sectors where Singapore firms can contribute, such as fintech, e-commerce, logistics, light manufacturing, and urban solutions and energy. Said ESG assistant chief executive officer Yew Sung Pei: "Today, over 60 Singapore companies operate in Africa across more than 50 countries. Interest from Singapore companies is growing. Our new office in Nairobi will actively identify opportunities for Singapore companies, broaden our networks, and strengthen the Singapore brand in the fast-growing region."

The new centre's opening was officiated by Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic and Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Koh Poh Koon, and Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Ministry of Industry, Trade & Cooperatives Adan Mohamed. Over 150 business and government leaders from Singapore and Africa attended the opening ceremony.

Mr Tharman and Dr Koh are on a state visit to Kenya and Rwanda from June 12 to 14. Mr Tharman is leading 20 Singapore companies on a business mission organised by ESG and the Singapore Business Federation.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Singapore's economic ties with Africa are being strengthened with the signing of a bilateral investment treaty and an avoidance of double taxation agreement between Singapore and Kenya on Tuesday, and the upcoming signing of a bilateral investment treaty and an air services agreement with Rwanda on Thursday.

On Wednesday, six memoranda of understanding (MOUs) were also signed between Singapore and Kenyan partners on issues such as corporate governance, e-payment and trade facilitation. These included an MOU between Singapore online payment company Red Dot Payment, and Finserve Africa Limited, a Kenyan mobile virtual network operator and subsidiary of Equity Bank, to collaborate on alternative e-payment methods such as WeChat and Alipay in Kenya.

From Aug 28 to 29 this year, ESG will organise the fifth edition of the Africa Singapore Business Forum, where delegates will discuss business opportunities, network and form potential partnerships. Topics include financing, digital technology and real estate.

Government & Economy

London hopes for bright tech future despite Brexit

Malaysia's Chief Justice and President of the Court of Appeal resign from their posts

Economists maintain Singapore 2018 growth forecast at 3.2%; trade war threat remains

Singapore retrenchments fall to 5-year low in Q1 as job vacancies rise

Japan would help with initial costs of North Korea denuclearisation only after IAEA inspections

French farmers call for pursuit of fuel blockades

Editor's Choice

BT_20180613_UWCOMMENT7LUV_3469344.jpg
Jun 13, 2018
Opinion

History made but Trump-Kim meet needs more substance to convince

TOPSHOTS-TOPSHOT-SINGAPORE-US-NKOREA-DIPLOMACY-SUMMIT-115354.jpg
Jun 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Trade is more pressing concern than Trump-Kim summit

06788677.jpg
Jun 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Small players take on consumer goods giants

Most Read

1 No swan song for Singapore semiconductors
2 Hyflux receives notice of default from perps trustee
3 Trump-Kim summit: S$20m bill to host US-North Korea meeting
4 Kim Jong Un invites Donald Trump to second summit in North Korea in July, says report
5 Singapore paying for North Korea's hotel stay at Trump-Kim summit: Vivian Balakrishnan
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

nz-cbd-130618.jpg
Jun 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Economists maintain Singapore 2018 growth forecast at 3.2%; trade war threat remains

cs-generic-Budget2018-05.jpg
Jun 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retrenchments fall to 5-year low in Q1 as job vacancies rise

327199596_0-20.jpg
Jun 13, 2018
Transport

Toyota to invest US$1b in Grab, taking lead in latest financing round

nz-raus-130618.jpg
Jun 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia's Chief Justice and President of the Court of Appeal resign from their posts

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening