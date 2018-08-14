You are here

Erdogan says Turkey will boycott US electronic products

Tue, Aug 14, 2018 - 5:11 PM

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday Turkey would boycott electronic products from the United States, which has imposed sanctions and raised tariffs against Ankara in a dispute about the detention of a US evangelical pastor.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Mr Erdogan said Turkey has been taking necessary measures regarding the economy, amid a slide in the lira currency exacerbated by the dispute with Washington, but it was important to keep a firm political stance. Switching to foreign currency would mean giving in to the enemy, Mr Erdogan said.

REUTERS

