You are here

Home > Government & Economy

EU again rules out reworking Brexit deal

Tue, Jan 08, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Brussels

THE European Commission repeated on Monday that EU leaders would not renegotiate a Brexit treaty agreed last month with Prime Minister Theresa May and was pressing on with planning for Britain to crash out of the Union without a deal.

"The deal that is on the table is the best and the only deal possible," chief spokesman Margaritis Schinas told reporters when asked about a phone conversation on Friday between Mrs May and Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker. "This deal will not be renegotiated."

He also repeated that there were no talks planned between negotiators from the two sides as "negotiations are complete". Mr Schinas repeated that Mr Juncker's conversation with Mrs May on Friday was "friendly" and that the two would speak again this week.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mrs May has failed to win parliamentary support for the treaty she agreed with fellow leaders of the European Union last month and is expected to put it to a vote next week. At a summit on Dec 14, she urged EU leaders to modify some terms but they insisted they would not reopen the agreement.

Prime Minister Theresa May is still working on obtaining assurances from the European Union which British lawmakers have said they need before they could vote for her Brexit deal, her spokesman said on Monday.

Meanwhile, British citizens will not need to leave Germany if their country leaves the European Union without an exit deal, an interior ministry spokesman said.

British citizens will retain their residence rights for a three-month period, with further extensions possible, the spokesman said, adding that during that time, they would have to register to acquire a formal right to remain. A transport ministry spokeswoman said Germany was in close contact with Britain with a view to avoiding disruption to air transport links in the case of a disordered Brexit. REUTERS

Government & Economy

Earn and Learn scheme to be launched for air transport sector

Tat Hong CEO Roland Ng re-elected SCCCI president

CJ to hold dialogues to tap collective wisdom for profession's future

Law Society chief, three others appointed senior counsel

New auditor-general to take charge from Feb 2019

AGC refers possible misconduct case to Law Society

Editor's Choice

BP_DBS_070119_5.jpg
Jan 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Slight 2.5% fall seen in Singapore 2019 dividends in absence of DBS's one-off

BT_20190107_ANGTOPLINE7_3661090.jpg
Jan 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sabana Reit getting basics right before going abroad

BT_20190107_RCCOL7_3661103.jpg
Jan 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Exceptional jobs data helps mask market volatility

Most Read

1 EDB to go into risk-sharing venture financing
2 10 stocks that could surprise in 2019
3 President of The Law Society of Singapore, 3 others named senior counsel
4 Slight 2.5% fall seen in Singapore 2019 dividends in absence of DBS's one-off
5 AGC alleges possible misconduct by lawyer Lee Suet Fern in preparing Lee Kuan Yew's will

Must Read

HighPoint 30 Mount Elizabeth - Photo.jpg
Jan 7, 2019
Real Estate

HighPoint in Mount Elizabeth Road up for collective sale with S$550m guide price

doc73j6auq1ikm11ywulmy2_doc73j55n82ehi10ie5cfq9.jpg
Jan 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 7, 2019
Garage

Fitness marketplace startup ClassPass acquires Asia-focused rival GuavaPass

Jan 7, 2019
Transport

Singapore air transport sector to get leg up with new SkillsFuture work-learn programme

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening