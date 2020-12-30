You are here
EU chiefs to sign Brexit trade deal Wednesday
[BRUSSELS] EU chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel will sign the post-Brexit trade deal agreed with Britain on Wednesday at 0830 GMT, a spokeswoman said.
After that the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement is expected to be taken to London, where UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will add his signature.
AFP
