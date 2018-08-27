You are here

Home > Government & Economy

EU firms in Asean see region as having greatest potential

But optimism level is down compared to 2017; many find current pace of economic integration too slow: survey
Mon, Aug 27, 2018 - 5:50 AM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

BP_EU_270818_7.jpg
A growing majority of European firms in South-east Asia believe further Asean economic integration will be important to their business, with many finding the current pace too slow, the fourth EU-Asean Business Sentiment Survey has found.
PHOTO: AFP

Singapore

A GROWING majority of European firms in South-east Asia believe further Asean economic integration will be important to their business, with many finding the current pace too slow, the fourth EU-Asean Business Sentiment Survey has found.

Conducted by the EU-Asean Business Council, the survey found that European firms in the region were optimistic about prospects, though this was subdued compared to a year ago.

Of 338 respondents, 75 per cent expect to expand their levels of trade and investment in Asean over the next five years, down from 86 per cent the year before. Another 24 per cent expect to keep current levels.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

As for profits in Asean, 72 per cent of firms expect these to rise in 2018, down marginally from 75 per cent in the previous survey.

More than half still see Asean as the world region with the greatest economic potential, with China coming in a distant second.

Said the business council's chairman Donald Kanak: "This year, our survey again shows European businesses' high optimism in the growth opportunities throughout the Asean region, and strong intentions to invest and expand employment."

More firms also see further Asean economic integration as important to their business: 85 per cent, up from seven in 10 previously.

Yet only 42 per cent feel that integration has made a positive impact on their business to date.

More than half believe the pace of Asean economic integration is too slow, while two-thirds think there are too many barriers to the efficient use of regional supply chains.

"Our survey shows clearly that European businesses want the AEC (Asean Economic Community) and see its benefits, but are becoming frustrated at the slow pace of implementation and the rising number of non-tariff barriers to trade," said the business council's executive director Chris Humphrey.

On the need to remove non-tariff barriers, the survey report warned that "further delays in delivering on this key area will only serve to dampen the enthusiasm of European firms in Asean''.

The survey also found that interest in a free trade agreement (FTA) between the European Union and Asean has grown.

Almost three-quarters of respondents believe they are at a competitive disadvantage without such an FTA, up from 55 per cent a year before.

Most businesses across Asean markets feel that a region-to-region FTA would deliver more advantages than a series of bilateral FTAs.

And 98 per cent believe the EU should accelerate negotiations on FTAs with the Asean region, up from 94 per cent previously.

Editor's Choice

BP_SAP_270818_6.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Corporates jumping on upskilling bandwagon to leapfrog talent crunch

Aug 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

GuocoLand Q4 profit falls but full-year net profit up by 7%

Most Read

1 Malaysia and Singapore agree to put HSR on hold, delay and costs to be discussed: source
2 Creative Technology in the black in Q4 on gains from lawsuit award against Huawei
3 PM Lee rebuts notion that 99-year HDB lease is extended rental, not a sale
4 HDB lessees are owners of their flats, not renters: PM Lee
5 Malaysia files criminal charges against Jho Low and father: report
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SAP_270818_6.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Corporates jumping on upskilling bandwagon to leapfrog talent crunch

BT_20180827_ABGIG2789KK_3543214.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Gig economy taking off but observers flag risks

BT_20180827_NVBISHOP274WGE_3543220.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Australia's foreign minister resigns amid Cabinet revamp

BT_20180827_NVMCCAIN27_3543105.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Government & Economy

John McCain, unbridled titan of American politics

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening