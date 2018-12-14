You are here

Home > Government & Economy

EU gives May assurances on Brexit, but cold comfort

Fri, Dec 14, 2018 - 9:35 AM

2018-12-12T132124Z_148063469_RC1F8EE50C80_RTRMADP_3_BRITAIN-EU.JPG
European Union leaders on Thursday assured Prime Minister Theresa May that the Brexit treaty she agreed to last month but is struggling to get through UK parliament, should not bind Britain forever to EU rules.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BRUSSELS] European Union leaders on Thursday assured Prime Minister Theresa May that the Brexit treaty she agreed to last month but is struggling to get through UK parliament, should not bind Britain forever to EU rules.

The leaders, meeting over dinner in Brussels, were responding to a plea from Mrs May, 24 hours after she survived a bid in her own party to oust her. She sought help to overcome resistance at home to the treaty's "Irish backstop" - an insurance clause obliging Britain to follow EU trade regulations until a better way is found to avoid a damaging "hard border" across Ireland.

The meeting seemed only to stall for time until after Christmas, when Mrs May must win parliamentary approval for her deal or face a risk of a chaotic Brexit in March. Many diplomats expect further high-stakes talks in the new year.

It is questionable the EU has done enough to ensure Mrs May can win a vote due within five weeks in a House of Commons bitterly divided over how and even whether to leave the EU.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But it was not clear what more Brussels might offer because they cannot be sure what London still wants, EU officials said.

In a break with the norm of the past couple of years when Mrs May's statements to the other 27 leaders have been met largely with silence, she was peppered with demands for close to an hour to spell out more clearly what she was seeking. Leaders all ruled out new, legally binding accords to amend the package.

Some EU officials also ruled out any further movement. Leaders quashed a line in an earlier draft of their statement which had held out the prospect that further "assurances" could be given in January. British officials said they were still holding out hope for further help.

"Trust me," Mrs May had told her peers, according to a British official. Warning of the risk of an "accidental" failure to get a deal, she said a majority in parliament wanted to avoid that but needed assurances the backstop was not a "trap".

One person briefed on the exchanges said Mrs May was "grilled" by leaders. "Everybody asked: What exactly do you want?," he said. "She had no solid answers."

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and others ruled out any reopening of last month's treaty aimed at easing Britain out of the bloc on March 29. Mrs May pulled a parliamentary ratification vote this week facing a heavy defeat. If she cannot turn that around, Britain could crash out chaotically into legal limbo.

It could also ask to stop the clock or, just possibly, hold a new referendum to reverse its 2016 vote to leave - something Mrs May herself has insisted her government will not do.

BACKSTOP PLEDGE

"It is the Union's firm determination to work speedily on a subsequent agreement that establishes by Dec 31, 2020, alternative arrangements, so that the backstop will not need to be triggered," the 27 EU leaders said after hearing Mrs May out.

The date refers to the end of a status-quo transition period when a new EU-UK free trade pact is supposed to take effect.

"If the backstop were nevertheless to be triggered, it would apply temporarily, unless and until it is superseded by a subsequent agreement that ensures that a hard border is avoided," the statement added, before concluding: "The backstop would only be in place for as long as strictly necessary."

For now, that assurance of what is already obvious in the treaty seems unlikely to appease its British opponents. But EU diplomats said leaders were unwilling to go further.

"Our British friends have to tell us what they want," said EU chief executive Jean-Claude Juncker. "We often find ourselves in a nebulous, vague debate and it is time we got clarity."

Diplomats said May indicated she would want to come back for a second bite of "assurances" with "legal force" and some said they would be willing to listen and try to accommodate her.

But leaders also warned that the EU was prepared for Britain to leave without a deal rather than to risk unravelling its own system of close integration: "We have postponed the showdown moment. It will come back in January," one EU diplomat said.

"There is little we can actually do to save the deal - if it falls it's because there is no will in the UK parliament."

Mrs May won Wednesday's party ballot among Conservative lawmakers 200-117, but the size of the vote against her deepened divisions. Victory also came at a price - Mrs May promised she would step down by the next election scheduled for 2022.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Japan business confidence unchanged in December quarter: BOJ

No happy new year for central banks fretting on 2019 outlook

US prosecutors probing Trump inauguration spending: WSJ

Irish parliament votes to legalise abortion

SMEs seek flexibility in foreign labour policy for O&M sector

May's Brexit deal could fail unless EU leaders lend support

Editor's Choice

Dec 14, 2018
Government & Economy

SMEs seek flexibility in foreign labour policy for O&M sector

BT_20181214_NBMAY_3643512.jpg
Dec 14, 2018
Government & Economy

May's Brexit deal could fail unless EU leaders lend support

BT_20181214_ABSC14_3643527.jpg
Dec 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Housing demand could still fuel 2019 growth in Singapore

Most Read

1 Your apps know where you were last night, and they're not keeping it secret
2 Trump says Fed 'would be foolish' to raise rates this month
3 StarHub faces hurricane, not headwinds, says CEO
4 Singapore shares end higher on Thursday
5 US dollar to gain still against Singapore unit into new year

Must Read

Dec 14, 2018
Government & Economy

SMEs seek flexibility in foreign labour policy for O&M sector

Dec 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

Vincent Phang named SingPost's new CEO for postal services and Singapore chief

Dec 14, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: SingPost, Mapletree Industrial Trust, Delong, Lorenzo

Dec 14, 2018
Stocks

Singapore shares open lower on Friday; STI down 1% to 3,081.18

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening