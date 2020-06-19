You are here

EU in advanced talks with Johnson & Johnson on Covid-19 vaccine deal

Fri, Jun 19, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200619_NAHEU19_4149931.jpg
Johnson & Johnson plans next month to start human clinical trials for its experimental vaccine against the novel coronavirus.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Brussels

THE European Commission is in advanced talks with pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson to reserve or buy upfront doses of its Covid-19 vaccine under development, two officials said.

The move would be the first arranged by the European Union (EU) executive since it...

