You are here

Home > Government & Economy

EU leaders seal Brexit deal, call on Britons to back May

Sun, Nov 25, 2018 - 8:21 PM

doc72x55y0ws5dyq236bhh_doc72x38mr0tu1dm201q9.jpg
Theresa May, UK prime minister, left, shakes hands with Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission.EU leaders formally agreed to a Brexit deal on Sunday and urged Britons to back Prime Minister May's package in the face of furious opposition in the British parliament.
Bloomberg

[BRUSSELS] European Union leaders formally agreed to a Brexit deal on Sunday and urged Britons to back Prime Minister Theresa May's package in the face of furious opposition in the British parliament.

The 27 leaders took barely half an hour at a summit in Brussels to rubber-stamp a 600-page treaty setting the terms of Britain's withdrawal from the EU on March 29 and a 26-page declaration outlining a future free trading relationship.

Mrs May now faces a struggle to get the deal, which has angered eurosceptics and EU supporters alike, through a deeply divided British parliament.

In an open letter to the nation, Mrs May said she would campaign "heart and soul" to get her Brexit deal through.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"It will be a deal that is in our national interest, one that works for our whole country and all of our people, whether you voted Leave or Remain," she said.

But any hope that she can clinch concessions to try to win over her critics was crushed by EU leaders.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, whose country holds the presidency of the EU until the end of the year, said: "One thing is clear. There will be no further negotiations."

European Union chief executive Jean-Claude Juncker said that while the deal was the best one possible, it was "no time for champagne or applause" following the agreement.

Meanwhile, European Council President Donald Tusk said the bloc was determined to have as close as possible a partnership with Britain, which has long been sceptical about deeper EU integration.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Britain's Brexit vote showed Europe needed reform. He stressed that Paris would hold Britain to tight EU regulations, notably on the environment, in return for giving it easy trade access.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, whose country is one of Britain's closest trading partners, praised Mrs May's handling of the difficult negotiations.

But he also had a warning for those in May's Conservative party as well as the Labour opposition who argue that a better deal can still be done before Britain leaves in four months if lawmakers deny her minority government support on Brexit.

"This is the maximum we can all do," Mr Rutte said, shaking his head when asked if the EU might make more concessions.

The biggest question now facing the EU is whether Mrs May's divided minority government can steer the deal, which foresees London following many EU rules for years to come to keep easy trade access, through fierce resistance in parliament.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

May heads to Brussels as Spain threatens Brexit summit

Bahrain heads to polls amid boycott calls

Macron caught off fuard as French state missed Nissan mutiny

Huge quake edges New Zealand islands closer together

Taiwan vote spotlights social and political rifts

One African nation put the brakes on Chinese debt. But not for long.

Editor's Choice

BT_20181124_LMXBRUNCH24P1_3623192.jpg
Nov 24, 2018
Brunch

The dearth of engineers

BT_20181124_UWPAP24A_3626491.jpg
Nov 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Business groups positive as Heng looks set to be fourth PM

BT_20181124_WHEELOCK_3626353.jpg
Nov 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Financial system stable but global risks increasing: MAS

Most Read

1 Logitech in talks to acquire headphone maker Plantronics: sources
2 NODX tipped to expand 5.5-6% in 2018
3 Grab unveils pioneer batch of startups in accelerator programme
4 Slump in Singapore vehicle sales to worsen in 2019, hit rock bottom in 2021: Fitch
5 Debt-laden Hyflux clarifies still hammering out terms of scheme of arrangement

Must Read

BT_20181124_LMXBRUNCH24P1_3623192.jpg
Nov 24, 2018
Brunch

The dearth of engineers

BT_20181124_UWPAP24A_3626491.jpg
Nov 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Business groups positive as Heng looks set to be fourth PM

BT_20181124_WHEELOCK_3626353.jpg
Nov 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Financial system stable but global risks increasing: MAS

file6ul1o8tlv4k1kmkyn3qn.jpg
Nov 24, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS taps unconventional data to monitor crypto market

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening