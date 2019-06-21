You are here

Home > Government & Economy

EU leaders to hold June 30 crisis summit on bloc's top jobs

Fri, Jun 21, 2019 - 9:06 AM

BP_Donald Tusk_210619_49.jpg
EU leaders will hold a crisis summit on June 30 to decide on names for the bloc's top jobs after lengthy talks in Brussels failed to produce an accord, EU Council president Donald Tusk said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BRUSSELS] EU leaders will hold a crisis summit on June 30 to decide on names for the bloc's top jobs after lengthy talks in Brussels failed to produce an accord, EU Council president Donald Tusk said.

"The European Council has had a full discussion of nominations," he said.

"There was no majority on any candidate," he added of the multiple positions being discussed.

"The European Council agreed that there has to be a package reflecting the diversity of the EU. We will meet again on June 30."

The 28 heads of government had met for dinner after Brussels' main political factions refused to fall into line behind a single choice to head the European Commission.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Hundreds converge on Hong Kong parliament in fresh anti-government demonstration

Southeast Asian leaders to meet in shadow of Trump's trade war

UN Khashoggi report piles pressure on Saudi crown prince

Iran slams 'provocative' act by US after drone incident

US-Iran showdown may only intensify

Trump, Trudeau mend fences at White House meeting

Editor's Choice

BP_UOB_210619_5.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB Kay Hian emerges as suitor for DBS Vickers' remisier base

BP_Jeffrey Ong_210619_6.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lawyer Jeffrey Ong faces 13 fresh charges, and is denied bail

BT_20190621_JUCOMMENT21__3814839.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Transport

Price of electric cars still shocking

Most Read

1 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan declared bankrupt
2 No budget for a S$100m super penthouse? There're 5 others in Singapore up for sale
3 JLC Advisors managing partner Jeffrey Ong denied bail, slapped with 13 more forgery charges
4 Astrea V PE-backed retail bonds receive strong response
5 Freehold Sky Everton condo at former Asia Gardens site to open for booking on Saturday

Must Read

BP_UOB_210619_5.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB Kay Hian emerges as suitor for DBS Vickers' remisier base

BP_Jeffrey Ong_210619_6.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lawyer Jeffrey Ong faces 13 fresh charges, and is denied bail

Jun 21, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Cromwell E-Reit, Straits Trading, Del Monte

Jun 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cromwell E-Reit buying 6 European properties for 239.6m euros; raising up to 150m euros from private placement

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening