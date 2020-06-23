You are here

Home > Government & Economy

EU leaders to hold physical summit to discuss virus recovery package

Tue, Jun 23, 2020 - 8:00 PM

doc7b53hzau5tc18ims2mgg_doc75glf9gkiflkttezo6s.jpg
The leaders of the 27 EU member states will meet in Brussels on July 17, their first physical summit since the coronavirus lockdown began, to discuss an economic recovery package.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BRUSSELS] The leaders of the 27 EU member states will meet in Brussels on July 17, their first physical summit since the coronavirus lockdown began, to discuss an economic recovery package.

The two-day meeting - which will unusually run into a Saturday - was confirmed by a spokesman for European Council president and summit host Charles Michel, as capitals wrangle over the terms of the huge rescue plan.

The leaders will devote the talks to the 750-billion-euro (S$1.17 trillion) recovery roadmap put forward by EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

The proposed package consists of 500 billion euros in grants - a suggestion of France and Germany - and 250 billion euros in loans, to help businesses recover from an unprecedented crunch.

The proposal would be based on EU borrowing over four years and requires unanimous approval from the EU 27.

SEE ALSO

EU warns China over Hong Kong security law

A group of countries, a so-called "Frugal Four", are trying to rein in spending, which is earmarked mainly for the poorer countries of southern Europe hardest hit by the Covid-19 epidemic.

The Netherlands, Austria, Denmark and Sweden insist that loans with tough conditions attached, rather than grants, should be the prefered method of rescue and are not in a rush to make a deal.

Other countries argue that the commission's plan misallocates the money, giving too much to eastern Europeans who were never on the front lines of the pandemic.

Launching a busy three weeks of shuttle diplomacy ahead of the summit, French President Emmanuel Macron will visit the Netherlands on Tuesday for talks with Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

At a virtual EU summit on Friday, Mr Rutte told leaders he did not believe "an enormous rush is needed".

Mr Macron, for his part, said it was "essential... to quickly reach an ambitious agreement."

Complicating matters still further, the recovery fund is linked to the EU's long-term, seven-year budget, which leaders will negotiate in parallel.

This has countries usually on the receiving end of EU spending - mainly in eastern Europe - worried that funds will now go elsewhere.

The leaders last met physically in February and broke up after two days of talks without a deal on the EU budget. Because of health safety rules during the pandemic, subsequent meetings were by videolink.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Holding GE in the middle of pandemic not an easy decision: DPM Heng

Polling Day on July 10, Nomination Day on June 30 for Singapore's General Election

Singapore Parliament dissolved ahead of General Election

PM Lee calls for General Election

Indonesia won't sell zero coupon bonds to central bank: finance ministry

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 23, 2020 07:44 PM
Companies & Markets

Soilbuild Construction expects adverse impact from suspension of business

SOILBUILD Construction Group said on Tuesday that the suspension of business activities and extension of...

Jun 23, 2020 06:56 PM
Companies & Markets

Banyan Tree Holdings hotel business 'continues to be adversely affected'

RESORT group Banyan Tree Holdings said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that its hotel business continues to be...

Jun 23, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Jun 23, 2020 06:23 PM
Companies & Markets

Geo Energy Resources to potentially pursue listing on Indonesian Stock Exchange

COAL producer Geo Energy Resources said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that one of its mining subsidiaries has...

Jun 23, 2020 06:18 PM
Government & Economy

Holding GE in the middle of pandemic not an easy decision: DPM Heng

IT is important for Singapore to hold its General Election now when the situation is relatively stable, given the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.