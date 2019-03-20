You are here

Home > Government & Economy

EU ministers in despair over Bercow's Brexit ruling

The Speaker said parliamentary rules forbid another vote on the exit deal if there were no substantial changes to it
Wed, Mar 20, 2019 - 5:50 AM
btworld@sph.com.sg@BusinessTimes

BT_20190320_NBEUROPE205CMV_3728903.jpg
Mrs May could defy the ruling by Mr Bercow (above) and attempt to bring her deal back to the Commons without changes, according to UK Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay.
PHOTO: AFP

London

EUROPEAN ministers are in despair over the latest developments in the UK Parliament and fear that the threat of a no-deal Brexit has increased.

It is up to all the EU-27 leaders to accept UK Prime Minister Theresa May's likely request to extend Brexit for either a short- or

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Temasek International undergoes changes in leadership

Singapore economy 3rd most vulnerable to sustained China trade slowdown

PMET vacancies up last year; more bosses looking beyond academic results: MOM

Hong Kong to build HK$624 billion artificial island around Lantau

Singapore, HK and Paris most expensive cities for expatriates to live in

Abhisit faces tough choices for his Democrat Party

Editor's Choice

BT_20190320_CCGRAB20_3728841.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Garage

Grab woos small businesses with suite of financial services

BT_20190320_HOCHING2_3728868.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek International undergoes changes in leadership

BT_20190320_NRSTAR20_3728765.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Starhill Global Reit extends KL mall leases, lifting overhang

Most Read

1 YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary
2 SIA to offer S$500m 5-year fixed-rate bonds for institutional, retail investors
3 CapitaLand and CDL poised to buy Liang Court mall at S$400m
4 Temasek International names Lee Theng Kiat chairman, Dilhan Pillay CEO
5 Confusion over whether or not YuuZoo's S'pore CEO Mohandas continues to hold any role
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190320_CCGRAB20_3728841.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Garage

Grab woos small businesses with suite of financial services

BT_20190320_HOCHING2_3728868.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek International undergoes changes in leadership

BT_20190320_AGOIL_3728898.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Crude oil prices hit year's peak on output cuts, geopolitics

BT_20190320_WAFER_3728922.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore economy 3rd most vulnerable to sustained China trade slowdown

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening