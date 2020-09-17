You are here

Home > Government & Economy

EU unveils conditions for gigantic recovery fund disbursements

Thu, Sep 17, 2020 - 9:26 PM

tl-eu-b-170920.jpg
European Union governments hoping to receive a slice of the hundreds of billions of euros in jointly raised recovery funds will need to put forward plans of specific reforms and commit to spend the cash on digital infrastructure projects and the transition to a low-carbon economy.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BRUSSELS] European Union governments hoping to receive a slice of the hundreds of billions of euros in jointly raised recovery funds will need to put forward plans of specific reforms and commit to spend the cash on digital infrastructure projects and the transition to a low-carbon economy.

That's according to set of guidelines published by the EU's executive arm on Thursday, clarifying what kind of spending is eligible from the gigantic rescue package agreed between the bloc's leaders over the summer. The list includes investments ranging from high-speed broadband to electric-vehicle charging stations, boosting digital skills and financing building renovations, as well as the funding of structural reforms recommended by the European Commission.

The guidelines follow the agreement by EU leaders of an unprecedented stimulus package, which will be financed by jointly backed debt. Part of the package, known as the Recovery and Resilience Facility, will be pre-allocated to member states, giving out 312.5 billion euros (S$501.4 billion) of grants and 360 billion euros of low-interest loans.

If governments comply and submit credible draft plans next month, then the recovery funds can start flowing to Europe's cash-strapped economies sometime in the second quarter.

"Each recovery and resilience plan will have to include a minimum of 37 per cent of expenditure related to climate," the commission said. The plans "should include a minimum level of 20 per cent of expenditure related to digital." BLOOMBERG

SEE ALSO

Bank of England gears up for next stimulus push

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

US jobless claims resume drop in sign of gradual improvement

New sex assault allegation made against Trump

Two-thirds of Japan public support new PM Suga

BOE steps up talks on negative rates amid uncertain outlook

Covid-19 test kit launched by local company accelerates diagnosis

China has historical opportunity to win friends at a time of need: Chan Chun Sing

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 17, 2020 09:23 PM
Government & Economy

US jobless claims resume drop in sign of gradual improvement

[NEW YORK] The number of Americans applying for jobless benefits resumed its decline, signaling a gradual...

Sep 17, 2020 09:19 PM
Government & Economy

New sex assault allegation made against Trump

[WASHINGTON] A former model has accused US President Donald Trump of groping and forcibly kissing her in 1997 - the...

Sep 17, 2020 09:00 PM
Transport

Emirates airline to produce kosher meals as Israel beckons

[DUBAI] The Emirates airline group unveiled plans Thursday to produce kosher meals in keeping with Jewish dietary...

Sep 17, 2020 08:56 PM
Government & Economy

Two-thirds of Japan public support new PM Suga

[TOKYO] New Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's government was backed by 66.4 per cent of the public, Kyodo...

Sep 17, 2020 08:47 PM
Government & Economy

BOE steps up talks on negative rates amid uncertain outlook

[LONDON] The Bank of England will step up talks on negative interest rates as the economy enters a period of unusual...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

World Bank's IFC warns of Asia-Pacific 'financial crisis'

ADB invests US$95m to support sustainable infrastructure development via Clifford Capital

Top Glove Q4 net profit soars 1,646%, expects 'fresh highs' in FY21

CSOP to launch world's largest Chinese government bond ETF on SGX

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.