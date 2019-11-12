You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Europe gives go ahead to market Ebola vaccine

Tue, Nov 12, 2019 - 12:22 AM

[BRUSSELS] The European Union authorised the marketing of a vaccine against Ebola on Monday, permitting the first wider commercial use of a protection that has helped stem an outbreak in DR Congo.

The European Commission announced that, after a trial by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it would allow US pharmaceutical giant Merck to bring the drug to market in the bloc as "Ervebo".

Previously, the UN's World Health Organisation had welcomed the advice of the EMA in favour of Ervebo as a "major milestone" - and more vaccines from other manufacturers are to be tested soon.

"Finding a vaccine as soon as possible against this terrible virus has been a priority for the international community ever since Ebola hit West Africa five years ago," said EU health commissioner Vytenis Andriukaitis

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Today's decision is therefore a major step forward in saving lives in Africa and beyond."

SEE ALSO

Varying vaccine trust leaves populations vulnerable: study

Since the start of the latest outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which has claimed some 2,150 lives since August 2018, more than 236,000 people have received the vaccine, known in the lab as rVSV-ZEBOV-GP.

They included more than 60,000 health workers. Merck's vaccine was being administered under an exceptional procedure, granting permission to use non-licensed drugs in emergency cases.

It was tested in about 16,000 people in clinical studies in Africa, Europe and the United States, and proved to be effective. Additional data is being collected.

Earlier this month, DR Congo medical officials said a second vaccine, Ad26-ZEBOV-GP produced by Johnson & Johnson, will also be introduced from November. And eight vaccines are undergoing clinical evaluation.

This is the eighth epidemic of the deadly haemorrhagic fever on Congolese soil since the disease was first identified in the country, then called Zaire, in 1976.

It is the second most deadly outbreak since around 11,000 people died in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone between 2013 and 2016.

AFP

Government & Economy

Growth of contraceptive use highest in African countries

India's factory output posts steepest decline in eight years

Boris Johnson on track for win, with majority on knife edge, odds say

Brexit Party's Farage  will not challenge PM Johnson's Conservatives in 317 seats

Saudi Arabia gives first permanent residencies to foreigners

Hong Kong violence prompts reminder that China troops close at hand

BREAKING

Nov 12, 2019 12:05 AM
Technology

Dutch court orders Facebook to pull financial fraud adverts

[AMSTERDAM] A Dutch court has ordered Facebook to remove advertisements that misuse the likeness of a local...

Nov 11, 2019 11:48 PM
Energy & Commodities

China's Jingye forges rescue deal for British Steel

[LONDON] Chinese industrial giant Jingye Group has agreed to buy bankrupt British Steel for an undisclosed amount,...

Nov 11, 2019 11:19 PM
Government & Economy

Growth of contraceptive use highest in African countries

[NAIROBI] The number of women and girls in poor countries embracing modern contraception has leapt by tens of...

Nov 11, 2019 11:07 PM
Companies & Markets

Rich Capital JV being sued by main contractor in Batam

A JOINT-VENTURE vehicle linked to Rich Capital is being sued by the main contractor of its Oxley Convention City...

Nov 11, 2019 10:56 PM
Companies & Markets

United Engineers Q3 profit lifted by S$65.2 million net revaluation gain

REVALUATION gains from four investment properties lifted United Engineers' (UE) net profit to S$84.8 million in the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly