Europe lifts virus shutters as Japan ends emergency

Tue, May 26, 2020 - 6:56 AM

Europeans flocked to parks, gyms and pools on Monday as more countries eased coronavirus restrictions, while Japan lifted its state of emergency but urged vigilance to avoid another wave of infections.
In the United States, as the pandemic death toll approached the horrific...

