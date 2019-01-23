You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Europe seeks to protect fishing from 'no deal' Brexit

Wed, Jan 23, 2019 - 11:26 PM

doc73ri1yyk55l10bsogk0x_doc736o8ukzjxhyl8vlp5u.jpg
The European Union unveiled an emergency plan on Wednesday to compensate fishing crews excluded from Britain's rich waters after a feared "no deal" Brexit.
AFP

[BRUSSELS] The European Union unveiled an emergency plan on Wednesday to compensate fishing crews excluded from Britain's rich waters after a feared "no deal" Brexit.

And officials said they would seek reciprocal access to British fish until the end of the year, even if London crashes out of the union with no accord on March 29.

"These contingency measures cannot mitigate the overall impact of a 'no deal' scenario," the EU Commission warned, in a statement presenting two legislative proposals.

"As a rule, they will be temporary in nature, limited in scope and adopted unilaterally by the EU."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The first initiative would, if approved by the EU parliament and member states, allow fishing operators excluded from UK waters to seek compensation from an existing fund.

The second would give the EU powers to allow the British fishing fleet access to European waters until the end of 2019 in exchange for a reciprocal promise from London.

Under this measure, fishing would continue under the quotas already agreed for the North Atlantic by European ministers - including a British one - in Brussels last month.

"We expect them to respect this decision," a Commission source told AFP, predicting London would remain cooperative until at least the end of the agreed 2019 quota period.

This, obviously, would depend on goodwill from Britain, where control of its waters post-Brexit has become an emotive issue amid the political frenzy surrounding the divorce.

If Prime Minister Theresa May fails to sell her withdrawal agreement to a sceptical British parliament, Britain will leave the EU on March 29 with no trade agreement in place.

This could cause widespread economic disruption, and fishing would be one of the sectors facing disruption.

Mrs May has repeatedly said that Brexit means Britain regaining control of its waters, while France's President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to fight for French fishermen.

In 2015, European crews caught 683,000 tonnes of fish in what will become British waters, while Britain's boats took only 110,000 tonnes from their neighbours.

This might appear to give London the upper hand, but many species and fish products from British waters are sold in the mainland European market, giving both sides a card to play.

Even if a Brexit deal is eventually ratified, the status quo will only continue for a two-year transition until the end of 2020 while a future relationship is negotiated.

And, because of the sensitivity surrounding fish, the political declaration on ambitions for the future arrangement called for a deal on fishing to be signed by July 2020.

AFP

Government & Economy

Huawei executive can make good case against extradition - Canada envoy

Philippine lawmakers back bill to jail 12-year-olds

EU warns of crime risks from governments' sales of passports, visas

Saudi Arabia looks for fun to spur economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

25% auto tariffs could cause EU and Japan to slip into recession, hit the financial markets

Editor's Choice

BT_20190123_JLCC23_3675714.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Banking & Finance

Malaysian finance firm eyes Singapore moneylending sector

SL_US_170119_24.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Government & Economy

No US recession in 2019, although economist warn of self-fulfilling prophecy

BT_20190123_NBBREXIT23_3675919.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Firm sterling points towards support for May's strategy

Most Read

1 Run-down buildings are hot property in land-scarce Hong Kong
2 SMEs need help in enterprise and tech road-mapping: SBF
3 Neuron Mobility unveils e-scooter built in-house; eyes Series A funding
4 If Hyflux has found a white knight, why are stakeholders still in distress?
5 The man who sold Thai Express returns

Must Read

gn-2319-iswaran.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore releases AI model governance framework at World Economic Forum

gn-2319-iswaran.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

SL_sgp_230119_44.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's headline, core inflation pick up in December; prices expected to rise faster in 2019

doc73re0abqu10vvdl3d92_doc6v0dknopm075lf8o8a.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Transport

Car COE prices up, others down

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening