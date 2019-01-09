You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Eurozone unemployment falls to decade-low in November

Wed, Jan 09, 2019 - 6:20 PM

colin-ue-9.jpg
Unemployment in the eurozone fell in November, data showed on Wednesday, as joblessness in Europe neared pre-crisis levels.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BRUSSELS] Unemployment in the eurozone fell in November, data showed on Wednesday, as joblessness in Europe neared pre-crisis levels.

Eurostat said the jobless rate in the single currency area fell to 7.9 per cent in November, a 10-year low and down from a revised 8 percent for the previous month.

Unemployment in the euro area has been falling steadily since it fell below the symbolic threshold of 10 per cent in September 2016.

With the latest data, unemployment nears the average rate before the 2007-08 financial crisis, when it stood at 7.5 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

At the worst of the ensuing debt crisis in 2013, unemployment reached a record 12.1 per cent in the euro area.

Among the 19 single currency countries, the lowest unemployment rate in November was recorded in Germany at 3.3 per cent, according to Eurostat.

The highest rate was in Greece with 18.6 per cent in September, the latest available figure. Spain was on 14.7 per cent.

In the full 28 countries of the European Union, the unemployment rate stood at 6.7 per cent in November, stable compared to a month earlier, Eurostat said.

This remains the lowest EU-wide number since measurements began in 2000, with the Czech Republic, closely linked to Germany's economy, at a tiny 1.9 per cent unemployment rate.

AFP

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

EU banking watchdog says new cryptoasset rules may be needed

BOJ mulls unpleasant policy options if Fed puts rate hikes on hold

November trade rebound little comfort for Germany

Kim Jong Un leaves China after talks with Xi on Trump sanctions

China says trade talks with US have concluded, results to be released soon

Editor's Choice

file6ubuqlysdf8n7ile2o6.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Coastal Oil troubles hit Singapore banks, others with US$350m exposure

BT_20190109_ALLGREEN_3663355.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Real Estate

RV Altitude, Fyve Derbyshire and Fourth Avenue Residences poised to kick off 2019 launches

Jan 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hi-P falls 4.66% as Maybank downgrades it to 'sell'

Most Read

1 Coastal Oil troubles hit Singapore banks, others with US$350m exposure
2 EDB to go into risk-sharing venture financing
3 Singapore market activity may pick up with both listings and delistings
4 10 stocks that could surprise in 2019
5 President of The Law Society of Singapore, 3 others named senior counsel

Must Read

bp_sgcondo_080119_33.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore condo rents dip 0.2% in December; HDB rents up 0.6%: SRX flash estimates

file6ubuqlysdf8n7ile2o6.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Coastal Oil troubles hit Singapore banks, others with US$350m exposure

Jan 9, 2019
Real Estate

World's priciest housing market set for most densely-packed apartment blocks

Jan 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Olam International to shut sugar trade desk: spokesman

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening